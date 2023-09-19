Have Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby from Bachelor in Paradise broken up? Details explored

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, who met for the first time on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, have ended their relationship. Michael recently shared the breaking news on Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast on September 18, 2023:

“I guess I’ll just come out with it. We’re not together anymore. It’s not what we planned. We both threw a lot into this relationship and it’s really awful when it doesn’t work out. You mourn the loss not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future that you had envisioned. And it’s to no fault of hers. She poured everything into this,” he said.

He added:

“I just have so much admiration. I guess that's it right now. We’re still, you know, working through some things and trying to stay close. But yeah, [the] last couple months have been really tough. Starting over again is always frightening. It's really frightening, but it's a part of it."

Furthermore, Michael Allio discussed how difficult the current situation is, but added that he believes that everything will work out in time.

Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio's relationship timeline

The two stars met during the filming of season 8 on Bachelor in Paradise. Their first kiss took place during their first date, which fans saw on October 2022 on the show. Their connection at the time was quite notable.

Trigger warning: Mention of death by suicide.

Michael Allio was previously married to Laura, who succumbed to cancer in 2019, leaving behind their son, James. Danielle Maltby, on the other hand, had previously been engaged, but her partner died by suicide in 2011.

During season 8, the ex-couple built a strong connection, but instead of getting engaged, they continued to work on their relationship after the show ended. At the time, Allio shared:

"Ever since Laura passed, I've had difficulty giving and receiving love. And for the longest time I have felt incredibly just lost, wandering, numb, you know? I bring it with me everywhere so I don't get lost. On the inside of it, it says, 'I find you wherever you are.' And I can't help but think this compass brought me to you [Danielle]."

In regards to Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby's relationship, in August 2023, the stars stopped sharing pictures together regularly. Michael Allio also shared the following in an interview with the She's All Bach podcast:

“I’ll say this. Being in a public relationship, it isn’t fun. Danielle and I, like, both agree that the only people that should be in our relationship are us two. So we think just the healthiest way to have a relationship is to keep it private. And we both love each other very much, but we just kinda wanna keep things private.”

Furthermore, the Bachelor in Paradise star noted:

“I think when you start having a relationship and bringing people into it, people have opinions, you know, and it’s just not the right way to run a relationship, so that’s just something we’ve decided.”

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise will premiere with season 9 on September 28, 2023.