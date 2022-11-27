"I shouldn't have spoken into it": Danielle Maltby apologizes to Sierra Jackson for her comments on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise saw a significant amount of drama transpire on the beach. Viewers witnessed many couple dynamics form and then get broken up, which was also the case with Michael and Sierra.

Although the latter was completely invested, Michael broke up with her, citing reasons concerned with past trauma. However, after Sierra self-evicted herself, he connected with newbie Danielle Maltby and formed a strong relationship.

Although both Michael and Danielle are ready to move on to the next steps in their relationship, a recent comment by Danielle and Kaitlyn Bristowe on the latter's podcast about Sierra sparked severe criticism from fans.

Sierra also posted a tweet with screenshots of fans' DMs about the conversation, where the ladies addressed Sierra not by her name, but with "what's her face."

Earlier this week, Kaitlyn apologized for her insensitive behavior, while Danielle apologized to Sierra for her comments. In an interview with US Weekly, she said:

“I just really wanna apologize for hurting your feelings. You know, I mean, I wasn’t there during the relationship. It had resolved by the time I got down there and I shouldn’t have spoken into it.”

"My feelings are valid": Sierra opens up on Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael and Danielle's comments

While many hopeful singles who came on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise found love instantly, others were still testing the waters. Michael and Sierra had initially formed a romantic connection on the beach.

While Sierra was deeply invested in the relationship and even gifted him a constellation, Michael chose to break up with the yoga instructor, citing that he was still dealing with grief after his late wife Laura passed away.

Sierra then self-eliminated herself from the show, which was soon followed by Danielle Maltby's entry to the beach. She and Michael went on a date and connected romantically, brewing much criticism from fans as they felt Michael didn't put the same reason forward while connecting with Danielle.

While the couple were on US Weekly's podcast after the Bachelor in Paradise finale, they shared their opinions about what transpired with Sierra. Michael explained that he wanted to let her know the second he realized he wasn't on the same page. The star, however, felt that he could've explained himself better.

Michael said:

“Where I really tripped up was not being able to explain myself in a way that she deserved, you know, letting her know more so that it, she just wasn’t the right person for me. And I should have ended it really like that."

The Bachelor in Paradise star continued:

"And so, for that, I apologize and I apologized to her at the reunion for that. And I wish her the best. I know she’ll find love. She’s a great person and we’re really just focused on ourselves now.”

Danielle, for her part, also apologized to Sierra for not addressing her by her name on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. She faced backlash after calling Sierra "what's her face." The latter had posted screenshots from fans' DMs and called out the two ladies for their behavior. Sierra said:

“For clarity, I’m over Michael & have been. This is why I don’t understand why I’m a point of topic for them. Those who keep saying ‘get over it’… It’s comical [because] I’m in a relationship. But damn near 40 & hating on a 27-year-old that also had your man? Good bye. My feelings are valid.”

On the US Weekly podcast, Danielle apologized to Sierra and sent her best wishes. She said:

“And I just really, truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m just really excited to move forward with my relationship with Michael.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe had also previously apologized for her comments on her podcast. The Bachelorette alum confessed that she was "deeply sorry" and had reflected on her actions and sent Sierra a personal message as well.

However, the latter explained that it was hard to accept Kaitlyn's apology as it was "only warranted after being called out."

