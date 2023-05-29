"He just always gave weird": Quentin Tarantino wild foot fetish claim leaves internet baffled

A claim that film director Quentin Tarantino allegedly paid a lady $10k to lick her feet has left the internet baffled. Last week, a strip club manager named NorCal Lowlife appeared on the Get in the Car podcast where he discussed the 60-year-old personality's foot fetish.

As per Page Six, The Crazy Girls strip club manager said that Tarantino arrived at his club and asked for a VIP room along with a dancer with the “biggest t**s; biggest a**” on the premises.

Lowlife then went to a back room to see what was happening in the room via a CCTV monitor, to satiate his curiosity.

“He’s sitting down, she’s about to do her little… take her top off. And he gets up, throws her on the f–king seat, takes her boots off one by one, both shoes, just starts licking the bottoms of her feet, sucking toes. Her feet looked like… you know when you take a bubble bath? Like prunes. I think he gave her 10 Gs.”

The alleged claim left the internet baffled, with one of the users remarking on Quentin Tarantino's fetish, saying:

Internet reactions on Quentin Tarantino's allegedly paying $10k for licking a lady's feet

After the story of Quentin Tarantino allegedly paying a lady at a strip club $10k to lick her feet went viral, internet was shocked. Several users could not believe that Tarantino did this, with one of them mocking that the girl got a good price for her feet.

Others were not shocked and pointed out Tarantino's filmography, especially the 1996 horror film, From Dusk till Dawn, where he has a scene with actress Salma Hayek. On a post shared by The Neighborhood on Instagram, users commented:

Quentin Tarantino's obsession with feet has been a long-running joke in the entertainment industry.

Renowned for his penchant for gratuitous foot shots, his movies have become synonymous with this signature style. In 2010, Uma Thurman paid tribute to him at a Friar's Club roast by serving him champagne in her black velvet louboutins, cementing his status as a cultural icon.

Tarantino Universe @TarantinoWorld Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman for Rolling Stone, 2004 Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman for Rolling Stone, 2004 https://t.co/PLB6j2ESZx

During the event, Eli Roth, known for his role in Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, made a joke that was equally distasteful as the foot-filled champagne. He joked that he has a “bigger shoe collection than Dachau.”

Tarantino is now working on The Movie Critic, his eagerly anticipated tenth picture. He has said that it will be his last endeavor.

