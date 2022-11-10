"He looks mighty fine for his age": Johnny Depp's Savage X Fenty cameo sparks frenzy online

Johnny Depp recently made a cameo in Rihanna’s 4th Savage X Fenty Show, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime. The actor made an almost minute-long appearance where he was seen sporting his signature necklace with Savage pajamas.

In a brief appearance, Johnny can be seen standing in the middle of the forest, resting against a tree. The show also featured other stars like Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Anitta, Joan Smalls, Taraji P Henson, Burna Boy and the Umbrella star, Rihanna herself.

While many social media users initially criticized Depp’s cameo initially, social media users now rejoiced, as many commented:

“He looks mighty fine for his age. Good for him.”

Netizens share joyous reactions after Johnny Depp made his cameo in his signature look

Sporting a goatee and a messy ponytail, the Edward Scissorhands actor made headlines as he walked towards the camera on the soundtrack, So Fresh, So Clean, by Outkast.

Many social media users took to Twitter to share their joyous and cheerful reactions. Some users felt that the actor deserved the opportunity he was given, while others couldn't seem to get over how the actor looked.

SweetStar @starberrycake77 So glad he’s been given this opportunity. He deserves it all @johnnydppdaily He is so handsomeSo glad he’s been given this opportunity. He deserves it all @johnnydppdaily He is so handsome 😍 So glad he’s been given this opportunity. He deserves it all ❤️

Some users also brought in the "Amber Heard" angle and commented:

"Amber Heard is shaking right now. You could neverrrrr Amber."

YOU COULD NEVERRRRR AMBER @johnnydppdaily Amber Heard is shaking right nowYOU COULD NEVERRRRR AMBER @johnnydppdaily Amber Heard is shaking right now YOU COULD NEVERRRRR AMBER

𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝑶𝒗𝒆𝒓 🥀 @SrtaCeciRuess @johnnydppdaily How cute is Johnny... does anyone know when that was filmed? (I say why Johnny there has mustaches) @johnnydppdaily How cute is Johnny... does anyone know when that was filmed? (I say why Johnny there has mustaches)

The love that Depp's fans have for him was quite visible in a lot of their tweets as they stated that they wanted to buy "whatever he's selling."

In the cameo, Johnny Depp was seen wearing a deep forest green robe with matching pants and a checked top with a low neckline. Along with the many chains, he was also seen wearing a chain on his waist.

While the appearance lasted only for 40 seconds, the actor maintained eye contact with the camera and was seen hugging a tree at the end of the video. With this, Johnny Depp became the first man to have his own segment at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Rihanna and Fenty were under fire for choosing the actor due to the Amber Heard trial

When Rihanna made the initial announcement of having Johnny Depp in her show, her company and the singer were quick to receive some massive backlash. Several supporters of Amber Heard weren't on-board with the idea of seeing Depp in the show.

At the time of writing, neither Depp nor Rihanna had spoken about the news or the backlash.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard were embroiled in a high-profile defamation trial in June 2022. Heard claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence while she was married to Depp. Depp won the case and at the end of the trial, the jury awarded Depp $14 million in damages.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's role in Savage X Fenty was his first-ever public appearance since the trial ended. Soon after the trial, Depp also returned to multiple brands like Dior. He also bagged a directing role and appeared in MTV's VMAs.

