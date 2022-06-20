Johnny Depp Discord link sends fans into a frenzy as actor warns fans about fake social media accounts 

Johnny Depp made a public announcement on his social media accounts to announce how many people have informed him about his fake accounts. The 59-year-old actor assured his fans about which official handles he operates so that fans and followers are able to distinguish between real and fake accounts easily.

Johnny Depp took to Instagram to post about his official handles; them being:

Instagram: @JohnnyDepp

TikTok: @JohnnyDepp

Facebook: @JohnnyDepp

Discord: @JohnnyDepp0854

Johnny, in his social media post, added:

“I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue.”

Johnny Depp informs fans about his 'real' handles; warns about the fake IDs being created. (Image via @JohnnyDepp/Instagram)

What surprised fans, however, was not the fake accounts; it was that Johnny Depp has a Discord server!

Fans are ecstatic after discovering that Johnny Depp is on Discord

Johnny Depp has been active on social media since his trial ended with a win. He just revealed his Discord handle in a post, which stunned the internet.

Zeb that one guy @Zebthat1guy So today I learnt Johnny Depp has Discord So today I learnt Johnny Depp has Discord

stool @poopmaster08 bro johnny depp has discord? bro johnny depp has discord? https://t.co/x4t8bjecwA

ava @kaashoot16 HELP SINCE WHEN DID JOHNNY DEPP HAVE DISCORD HELP SINCE WHEN DID JOHNNY DEPP HAVE DISCORD

meg @baconbananabruh @Mistaroni1 IM ADDING JOHNNY DEPP ON DISCORD THIS INSTANT @Mistaroni1 IM ADDING JOHNNY DEPP ON DISCORD THIS INSTANT

Some fans even started searching for Johnny on discord, and tweeted:

“Bro finding out Johnny Depp has discord had made my night !!!! Imagine being in a group call with him !!!!”

Sophie✨ @sophiebryantx Bro finding out Johnny Depp has discord had made my night !!!! Imagine being in a group call with him !!!! Bro finding out Johnny Depp has discord had made my night !!!! Imagine being in a group call with him !!!!

Others were perplexed as to why Depp has a Discord account and what he does with it.

mae @corpsecuti3 why does johnny depp have discord why does johnny depp have discord https://t.co/txBqXQOhFY

edith @acrogurl1 Why tf does johnny depp have discord Why tf does johnny depp have discord

cool bean @_cool_bean why did johnny depp reveal he uses discord why did johnny depp reveal he uses discord

The news of Johnny Depp's presence on the VoIP and instant messaging social platform may have shaken his fans when he revealed it on June 19. Fans began thinking he might have created the account soon after his trial to interact with his fans. However, many are not aware of this that Depp, who goes by the username @JohnnyDepp0854 on Discord was there on the platform even before his trial had begun.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been using Discord to interact with his fans. However, he has not started any new conversations or interactions since his trial ended. Others on Twitter also reacted to the several other fake accounts that people have been making. A Twitter user, after Johnny’s clarification, posted:

“There are really a lot of fake accounts, a lady contacted me saying that she is Johnny's media agent... I find it shameful to pretend to be someone that we don't have the real sound account in the second photo otherwise to go to Discord.”

braline @alinesnape There are really a lot of fake accounts, a lady contacted me saying that she is Johnny's media agent... I find it shameful to pretend to be someone that we don't have the real sound account in the second photo otherwise to go to Discord #JohnnyDepp There are really a lot of fake accounts, a lady contacted me saying that she is Johnny's media agent... I find it shameful to pretend to be someone that we don't have the real sound account in the second photo otherwise to go to Discord #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/JE7b609b9q

Johnny Depp was also quick to join the short video-sharing platform, TikTok post his win in the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In his first TikTok post, the actor thanked his fans for always supporting him. He posted a video, saying:

You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD

While Johnny has only been on TikTok for two weeks, he has already amassed a massive following of 15.1 million fans on the app, and over 25 million followers on Instagram, demonstrating his widespread popularity among fans and admirers.

