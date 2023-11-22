"He makes a lot of sense lately": Internet reacts to Andrew Tate's comments on Israel-Palestine conflict in a heated debate with Piers Morgan

On Tuesday, November 21, the second part of Piers Morgan's interview with Andrew Tate aired and immediately grabbed the attention of netizens. In the interview, Tate condemned Israel's alleged actions in the ongoing conflict with Palestine and called it "abhorrent" and "genocidal." The interview got heated as Piers seemingly maintained his strong pro-Israel position as Tate justified the Palestinian resistance.

Netizens found themselves agreeing with Andrew Tate's remarks. People condemned Piers Morgan for "forcing his own stance" and supported Tate for justifying Palestine's actions.

Netizens found themselves agreeing with Tate

Netizens laud Andrew Tate's comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Talk TV's new Piers Morgan Uncensored episode aired on Tuesday and showcased a fiery battle of words between host, Piers Morgan and Andrew Tate. In a snippet posted by the show's official X handle, Piers asked Tate for his reaction to the ongoing conflict, which began on October 7. Andrew immediately stated that he did not condone the loss of human life on either side and said:

"I think anybody doing anything which directly damages civilians is disgusting and abhorrent, however, I would be an amateur if I could not sit and pretend I do not understand the motivations behind (raises voice) either side!"

Andrew clarified that this wasn't him taking a side. He stated that he understood the reasons behind both Israel and Palestine's alleged actions. However, he still called Israel's alleged actions "absolutely abhorrent and genocidal."

Piers then asked Andrew if he accepted what Hamas reportedly did on October 7 as an act of terrorism. Andrew called it an interesting question, and while Piers objected, the former continued:

"You're the person who would've called Nelson Mandela a terrorist while he was still in jail. One person's terrorist is another person's freedom fighter."

Andrew then spoke about how it was easy for him to call it an act of terror, as an outsider with no personal involvement in the conflict.

"I think I understand what happens when you take people and put them in such an inhuman condition. For anybody to sit and say that you're gonna take people and put them in absolutely inhumane conditions and give them no standard of life and they're not allowed to ever fight back or they are terrorists. Anyone who does that is an amateur," he continued.

Andrew Tate's comments on the conflict went viral and amassed a lot of support from social media users while Piers Morgan received massive backlash. Even people who said they usually did not agree with Tate were on board with his comments and lauded his approach to the conflict.

"The world is not black and white": Andrew Tate

Later in the interview, Piers Morgan claimed that Tate was either concerned about not upsetting Palestinian people or "deluded." Tate responded by saying:

"To look at a situation no matter how heinous and to ignore all of the context and pretend that you do not understand why said situation happened is asinine."

Piers countered by stating that nothing justified terrorism on that scale. Tate then stated that it was all about "understanding the realities of the world."

Piers explained that Hamas came to power in 2005 and how its initial founding charter allegedly "made it clear" that they were for the eradication of Israel. He alleged that this was proven on October 7. According to him, they were an "existential threat" to Israel and the Jewish people. He called them a "terrorist group" and Tate "Jeremy Corbyn" if he didn't agree.

Piers Morgan once again asked Tate if Hamas was a terror group, after which Andrew Tate accused him of "peddling asininities". Piers immediately interjected and compared Tate with Jeremy Corbyn for not answering the question as Andrew once again explained that they were freedom fighters to one group and terrorists to the other.

The conversation became heated as Andrew Tate claimed that Israel's alleged "acts of terrorism" on Palestinian people would lead to "new nothing" as it would only allegedly strengthen the reaction. Piers then again asked Tate if Hamas was a terror group that committed acts of terrorism and he responded:

"I think that when you lock people in an open-air prison you're going to have to expect a retaliation."

Morgan responded:

"If you don't mind me saying, I think it's spineless. You sound like Jeremy Corbyn."

Piers Morgan insinuated that Andrew Tate did not think that Hamas was a terror group, in which case he was curious as to what Tate thought an act of terror was. Piers proceeded to count all the alleged atrocities committed by Hamas as Andrew kept interjecting. He then finally responded to the question:

"I am a realist, and as a realist sometimes you do not come to the conclusion of labeling good guys and bad guys. The world is not black and white. The world is actually very gray."

As a realist, Andrew Tate stated that he looks at both sides to understand the situation. Tate proceeded to talk about how civilians were dying on both sides because of a "chess game played by the elites" and how innocent people who did not even vote for their leaders were signing "death warrants."

The duo compared the situation to Russia and Ukraine. Tate maintained that Russia never did "a fraction" of the crimes Israel allegedly committed against Palestine to Ukraine while Piers stated that Russia was doing "exactly that" to Ukraine. Tate asked Piers a hypothetical question about whether he would accept the murder of his entire family if Tate or Israel believed that there might be a terrorist in his house.

Piers believed that an individual person's response couldn't be taken for such a situation and Tate interjected by stating that the people of Palestine were a bunch of individual people and not "cattle." Morgan claimed that Israel allegedly did not want to kill every Palestinian but Hamas wanted to kill every Jew.

Andrew Tate claimed that this was to "attack them as they moved," while Piers simply said, "some people got hit," an answer which was mocked by Tate, who asked Piers to wait till it was his son. Tate then condemned the way people were classified as terrorists by the Israeli intelligence that "couldn't see an invasion coming from 100s of miles away" and how this led to the annihilation of everyone around them.