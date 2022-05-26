“He must like embarrassment”: Temptation Island fans slam Hania Stocker for proposing Ash Lamiroult in Season 4 finale

Temptation Island Season 4 came to an end on Wednesday, May 25, on USA Network. The finale witnessed Hania Stocker proposing to Ash Lamiroult, shocking viewers.

Hania and Ash came to the island to test their long-term relationship. However, things started going downhill when Hania called Ash, his friend, and announced that he wanted to be in an open relationship. He even confessed on the show that he cheated on her but still wanted Ash to stay with him.

Hania was called "delusional" and insecure by viewers when he couldn’t digest that Ash was intimate with someone else.

In the final bonfire episode, Ash grilled him by pointing out all the mistakes he made and how he hurt her multiple times on the show. She was later shocked when Hania went down on one knee and proposed to her.

What do Temptation Island fans have to say?

Viewers were shocked to see Hania pulling out a ring to propose to Ash after he was the one who ruined their relationship. Fans called him an “embarrassment” and stated that his actions made them cringe.

baby kingston aunty 💙 @Melly__Mel15 I don’t feel bad for Hania not 1 bit. He cheated on her, introduced her as a friend, wanted an open relationship, he was jus textin another girl in quarantine, etc. He don’t deserve any happiness until he can be a good, loyal, faithful boyfriend. #TemptationIsland I don’t feel bad for Hania not 1 bit. He cheated on her, introduced her as a friend, wanted an open relationship, he was jus textin another girl in quarantine, etc. He don’t deserve any happiness until he can be a good, loyal, faithful boyfriend. #TemptationIsland

In the finale episode, Ash didn’t hold back. She blasted Hania for taking her for granted. Even after being called out for his behavior, he proposed to Hania.

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

😝 @rh_thoughts After everything Ash said he’s still going to ask the question. Wow. He must like embarrassment #TemptationIsland After everything Ash said he’s still going to ask the question. Wow. He must like embarrassment #TemptationIsland

sheldon @justforbants22 the show must pay for these rings or is the delusional that strong? #temptationisland the show must pay for these rings or is the delusional that strong? #temptationisland https://t.co/qZiMFmmljB

Tay *redacted*, "Chucklecuck" @tayredacted God I am cringing so hard right now. This dude is so full of it. I don’t believe for a second that he learned anything on this island. PLEASE say no Ash. Do not fall for it. #TemptationIsland God I am cringing so hard right now. This dude is so full of it. I don’t believe for a second that he learned anything on this island. PLEASE say no Ash. Do not fall for it. #TemptationIsland

Nadia @NadiaJo64713750 Proposing out of fear with a ring he look like he got out a gum ball machine...how classy #TemptationIsland Proposing out of fear with a ring he look like he got out a gum ball machine...how classy #TemptationIsland https://t.co/Pfj9ystG8a

Hail ミ☆ @alltoohail how tf did hania not get the hint to maybe NOT PROPOSE when they’re grilling him like that?! #TemptationIsland how tf did hania not get the hint to maybe NOT PROPOSE when they’re grilling him like that?! #TemptationIsland

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 @HeatherKleinXo

#TemptationIsland The face you make when you realize your manipulation and "smooth talking" is no longer working. The face you make when you realize your manipulation and "smooth talking" is no longer working. #TemptationIsland https://t.co/kRfgbBq7JL

chris @chrisxnoel



#TEMPTATIONISLAND this is so cringe for hania hahaha you can't fix this with a ring dude this is so cringe for hania hahaha you can't fix this with a ring dude#TEMPTATIONISLAND

Who left single, and who got engaged?

Temptation Island Season 4 welcomed four couples, including Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago, Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker, Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger, Ashley Rodriguez, and Lascelles Lagares.

Only one couple got engaged in the finale, while the remaining three parted ways. Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger were the pair who made their relationship official in the show’s finale. Before the final bonfire, Wechselberger was seen nervous as he said in a confessional:

“I'm nervous that she is going to move on before she gets to experience the person that I have become. Iris may not think that we're ready to take that next step, but I am not holding back anymore. I made that mistake in the past being afraid to commit and right now I am ready to commit to Iris.”

But the couple decided to work on their relationship and walked out together from Temptation Island.

Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago went their separate ways. However, Santiago went out with a single contestant Marissa. Lieberman, too, bonded with Tommy on the show, but the two were not deeply in love to start a relationship.

Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker had a dramatic ending with Hania proposing to her. This change came after he saw Ash being intimate with someone else. Before that, he wanted to be in an open relationship.

Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares, too, walked out their separate ways. However, Rodriguez was initially ready to give their relationship a second chance, but Lagares backed out. He left the show with a single contestant, Trace.

In the reunion episode, the couples and singles got together under one roof and talked about all the heartbreak and love they experienced on Temptation Island season 4.

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, Temptation Island season 4 aired on Wednesdays on USA Network at 10.00 pm ET.

