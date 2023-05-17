"He was quick": Jennifer Aniston lays it bare about missing father and troubled childhood in old Diane Sawyer interview

Jennifer Aniston, who rose to international fame for her role as Rachel in the critically acclaimed show Friends, has recently been in the headlines for her blockbuster film Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix, which premiered on March 31, 2023.

Aniston has acted for more than 30 years. In that time, she has delivered numerous stunning performances in several films likes Office Space (1999), The Good Girl (2002), Bruce Almighty (2003), Friends with Money (2006), The Break-Up (2006), Marley & Me (2008), Just Go with It (2011), Horrible Bosses (2011), We're the Millers (2013), and Dumplin' (2018).

Despite her successful acting career, the actress has, at several times, opened up about her personal life, claiming that she did not have a happy childhood and felt lonely growing up. In an interview with Diane Sawyer in 2004, Jennifer Aniston talked about her childhood and how her parents' divorce affected her.

The narrator of the show said:

"When Aniston was nine years old, she says one day she came home to an emotional knock punch. She remembers, out of nowhere, her mother simply announced that her father had left. She and her mother were now on their own."

Jennifer Aniston continued by saying:

"He was quick. There one minute, and yeah, I think it was like ripping off a Band-Aid, probably easier that way, than a sit-down and that whole thing, you know it, sounds pretty quick."

She also told Diane Sawyer that she didn't get over her father's absence for a very long time, and it eventually sent her down the wrong path for the majority of her teenage years.

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her complicated relationship with her late mother Nancy Dow in the interview

Following her parents' divorce, Aniston said that she found solace in her role as a 'class clown'. Her mother was said to have critiqued her physical features which led to her feeling uncomfortable in her own skin and caused deep-rooted insecurities that Aniston dealt with for the majority of her career. Here's what she said regarding the matter in her explosive interview with Diane Sawyer:

"Wild hair, too much makeup, just cover up as much as of myself, probably as I could think of, you know? I was sadnand lonely, [speaking of her mother's habit to point out her physical features], but she was doing me a favor, she was helping me out by telling me these things."

She continued:

"Hey, give me these hints, and helpful beauty tips, just saying it wasn't about this, this is what your problem is, and here is how you can help. That's probably why I wore so much makeup. I mean, my mom liked more makeup. She was a beautiful exquisite woman, and she doesn't need it, but you know, whatever."

However, her rift with her mother didn't stem until the mid-'90s. By then, the actress had newfound success in her critically acclaimed show Friends and was bombarded by paparazzi and fans. Desperate for privacy, Jennifer Aniston turned to her mother. However, in a shocking turn of events, Aniston revealed that her mother first gave an interview to a tabloid show and then, against her wishes, went on to write a book about raising her newly famous daughter.

The events led to an eventual rift between the two. Over the years, Jennifer Aniston avoided speaking about her relationship with her mother, often responding that their relationship was 'fine', after being asked about it. However, it was in 2016 that Jennifer Aniston revealed that her mother had passed away at age 79 in May of that year.

After her mother's death, People magazine reported on Aniston's reaction to the unfortunate event:

"No matter how complicated and difficult the relationship between Nancy and Jennifer may have been, it is heartbreaking for any daughter to lose her mother. Nancy fought a very long battle, with many ups and downs, and Jennifer is grateful for the happy times they shared."

More about Jennifer Aniston's late dad John Aniston

John Anthony Aniston was a Greek-born American actor who played Victor Kiriakis on the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives off and on from July 1985 until his death in 2022.

The actor also starred in numerous television shows, such as Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, and Mad Men.

Even though her parents' split came as a surprise to Jennifer Aniston, she still kept in contact with her father, and the duo was particularly close with each other, as they often talked of each others' accomplishments and praised each other's work.

John Aniston was recently honored with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022; however, he did not attend the ceremony. Instead, it was daughter Jennifer Aniston who appeared virtually on the awards stage to celebrate the actor's win. Here is what she said regarding her father's win on the stage:

"This is truly a special moment for me. It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

She continued:

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

The beloved actor passed away in November of last year, and the actress paid tribute to him in her Instagram post by saying:

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I'll love you till the end of time."

Poll : 0 votes