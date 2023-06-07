"He's definitely not going there": Arnold Schwarzenegger religion explored as heaven rant sparks online debate

Austrian American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger sparked a debate online after he remarked about heaven and death. In an interview published by Interview Magazine on June 5, the 75-year-old star was asked by actor Danny DeVito, "What's in the future for us?" during an in-depth to and fro between the two.

To this, the Terminator actor responded:

"It reminds me of Howard Stern's question to me. 'Tell me, governor, what happens to us when we die?' I said, 'Nothing. You're 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f---ing liar.' I said, 'We don't know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I'm not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that."

Schwarzenegger added that he feels uncomfortable talking about death and that in his mind, heaven is a "fantasy."

"When people talk about, 'I will see them again in heaven,' it sounds so good, but the reality is that we won't see each other again after we're gone. That's the sad part. I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don't.'"

However, his comments did not sit right with many internet users, and one of them commented:

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a complicated relationship with religion

Born to a Catholic family of German descent in Austria in 1947, Arnold Schwarzenegger's early life was shaped by his upbringing in his home country. During his early years, he was brought up in the Catholic faith and was given all the essential religious teachings.

He was also a student at a boys' school called Regular Boys' School for Boys, which was under the administration of Jesuit priests. During his youth, he spent half a year serving in the Austrian army, where he was exposed to the fundamentals of Roman Catholic Christianity, which had a significant impact on his military experience.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's stance on religion has been somewhat unclear despite his religious upbringing. He previously he does not associate himself with any specific religion and does not follow any religious practices in a traditional manner. While he has shown appreciation for specific aspects of Christianity, he has also recognized the significance of faith in his personal life.

The FUBAR actor also spoke highly of Buddhism but never publicly associated himself with any particular religion.

Schwarzenegger doesn't seem to be especially involved in any one faith in terms of his personal religious practice. He has, however, made gestures that imply he still holds onto the Catholic and Christian values of his upbringing. For instance, he has participated in prayer sessions for deceased military personnel and attended church services on special occasions like Christmas and Easter.

Twitter reactions on Arnold Schwarzenegger's stance on Heaven

After Arnold Schwarzenegger's thoughts on heaven from his conversation with Danny DeVito for the Interview Magazine went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the actor for his words, with one even dragging in his affair with his maid that led to his divorce from ex-wife, Maria Shriver.

Others said Arnold Schwarzenegger's comments don't matter since he "will never" make it to Heaven.

As of writing, Arnold Schwarzenegger has not responded to the backlash received on his comments.

