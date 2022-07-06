"He’s the most grounded": Fans stan Micah after he confronts Ethan for disrespecting Kim in Welcome to Plathville

TLC's Welcome to Plathville season 4 returned on Tuesday night for another intense episode. This week, Barry invited Ethan to Cairo to reveal the news of his separation from Kim. When Ethan became aware of the divorce, he was shocked and blamed his mother for it. However, Micah didn't like the way his brother spoke about their mother and went on to correct him.

Taylor Edwards🦄🧚 @SierraLyn0819 They paint Micah as the wild child, but I feel like he’s the most grounded and mature out of all the kids. Very impressed with how he got his brother and dad to meet up #welcometoplathville They paint Micah as the wild child, but I feel like he’s the most grounded and mature out of all the kids. Very impressed with how he got his brother and dad to meet up #welcometoplathville

Episode 8 of Welcome to Plathville featured Ethan and Micah riding to Cairo to visit their dad. Although Micah had been visiting quite often, Ethan hadn't spoken to his dad or mom for a long time after an argument. Ethan also told his father he would visit him under one condition: his mother shouldn't be there.

So much so that when Barry revealed the news of their divorce, Ethan felt sorry for his father but mad at his mother. He didn't want to hear his mother's side of the story and her reason for the divorce. Micah didn't like his brother's attitude towards their mother. The Welcome to Plathville star told his brother that his behavior was infuriating.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that Micah was mature and that he did right by checking Ethan on his behavior.

Fans claim Micah is more mature than Ethan in Welcome to Plathville episode 8, season 4

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Micah was more grounded and mature than Ethan. Some added that even though they do not like Kim, Ethan shouldn't hold a grudge against his mother and should make amends with the Welcome to Plathville star.

Ashley @ShleyBiff Why does it seem like Micah is the oldest Plath kid? Hes so grounded and fair in his approach to things. He's always looking out for everyone else. Ethan is immature and I understand now Olivia's frustration. #welcometoplathville Why does it seem like Micah is the oldest Plath kid? Hes so grounded and fair in his approach to things. He's always looking out for everyone else. Ethan is immature and I understand now Olivia's frustration. #welcometoplathville

JOCELYN WILLIAMS @JOCEJOCE2011 I'm sure Kim did the best she could what what she had. And no parent is perfect. But I'm with Micah she does deserve to be heard so they can try to mend they're relationship. #welcometoplathville I'm sure Kim did the best she could what what she had. And no parent is perfect. But I'm with Micah she does deserve to be heard so they can try to mend they're relationship. #welcometoplathville

Lala Foxx @lalafoxxfoxx Micah is more mature but Ethan is entitled to express his feelings about that lady #welcometoplathville Micah is more mature but Ethan is entitled to express his feelings about that lady #welcometoplathville

KerlinSwerlin @KSwerlin Ethan, you were the gossip. Micah, you were the truth. #WelcomeToPlathville Ethan, you were the gossip. Micah, you were the truth. #WelcomeToPlathville

*smiles in homosexual spirit @bougielemon

Kim has been awful to him and his wife but you can't just talk about her like that in front of the siblings

#welcometoplathville I'm glad Micah is checking Ethan.Kim has been awful to him and his wife but you can't just talk about her like that in front of the siblings I'm glad Micah is checking Ethan. Kim has been awful to him and his wife but you can't just talk about her like that in front of the siblings #welcometoplathville

d @storytellerd10 Micah is right. Ethan should not be speaking like that in front of his siblings about their mom #WelcomeToPlathville Micah is right. Ethan should not be speaking like that in front of his siblings about their mom #WelcomeToPlathville

Susan @SnoozenIt The pain on Micah’s face, it’s hard to watch … Ethan has no clue #WelcomeToPlathville The pain on Micah’s face, it’s hard to watch … Ethan has no clue #WelcomeToPlathville

Ebonee Richards @Wheezyrbaby I love Micah. You can tell he has a big heart and really loves his family. He has grown up so much since first season. #welcometoplathville I love Micah. You can tell he has a big heart and really loves his family. He has grown up so much since first season. #welcometoplathville

Jess @jdyeww I don't like Kim at all, but I'm glad Micah checked Ethan about getting disrespectful. Your relationship with your mom is not your siblings' relationship with your mom, so you have to respect their feelings, if not her. #welcometoplathville I don't like Kim at all, but I'm glad Micah checked Ethan about getting disrespectful. Your relationship with your mom is not your siblings' relationship with your mom, so you have to respect their feelings, if not her. #welcometoplathville

More details on what happened this week in Welcome to Plathville episode 8, season 4

When Micah and Ethan arrived in Cairo, their siblings were excited to see them. They were even more excited to see Ethan since he hadn't visited in a long time. Barry was equally excited to see his son, but he was worried about how he would break the news about the divorce.

Barry, Ethan, Micah, Lydia, and Issac headed to a different room for a conversation. At the time, the Welcome to Plathville star broke the news to his son, who was shocked. He also felt sad about his father's situation. Later in the episode, Micah asked his brother his thoughts on the situation.

Ethan shared,

"I don't know. That was definitely not something I saw coming. Just doesn't make sense to me. Cause I'll sit here and tell you right now. Dad has done everything for her."

During his confessional, Ethan shared that the ordeal between his parents now made him question his childhood. Continuing his conversation with Micah, he shared,

"I'm glad I don't have to see mom. I've already said I don't ever want to have a relationship with her, but especially after this. Like, right now, what I'm feeling is I goddamn for sure won't. I've been done with that lady for a long time. This is my last straw."

Micah couldn't stand the way his brother was talking about their mum. He immediately stopped him and told his brother that he was getting upset. He shared that he understood his emotions but didn't like his attitude.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far