"He's literally walking up to people": Bad Bunny slammed after second video of rapper throwing fans phones in a bar goes viral

Just days after Bad Bunny came under fire for throwing a female fan’s phone in the Dominican Republic, the latin artist faced a similar incident when he walked up to a fan and grabbed her phone to take a picture at a Dominican Republic club. This time around, the MIA singer can be clearly seen walking up to the fan and grabbing the phone, who is standing far away from him.

After the first incident, Bad Bunny explained why he threw his fan’s phone. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter on Monday, January 2, Bad Bunny wrote:

"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come and put a f---ing phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

andrew @itsandrewyuh @PopBase he can’t even use the excuse that they’re in his face because he’s literally walking up to people @PopBase he can’t even use the excuse that they’re in his face because he’s literally walking up to people 💀💀

However, after the recent incident hit online spaces, netizens pointed out that what the Un Verano Sin Ti artist did was unacceptable, as this time, his fans were standing far away from him, and that now he cannot use invasion of personal space as an excuse.

Netizens furious after Bad Bunny snatches fan’s phone a second time

Internet users were angry over the Puerto Rican artist's latest behavior, as clearly in the second incident, the fan whose phone he snatched stood far away from him.

Twitterati pointed out that the singer actually walked up to the person to grab her phone and throw it away. Some also noted that the Dakiti singer does not consider the financial situation of people and just throws away their phones.

kevin ⚡︎ @ohnorichie @itsandrewyuh @PopBase calling it an “excuse” as if the first time they WERENT in his face the entire time. hmmm @itsandrewyuh @PopBase calling it an “excuse” as if the first time they WERENT in his face the entire time. hmmm

eddie rizzo @edpalabra bad bunny looking for the next phone he’s gonna snatch bad bunny looking for the next phone he’s gonna snatch https://t.co/NLCVWHJkd7

Conejo Toxico @conejo_toxico The Simpsons predicted Bad Bunny throwing the phone The Simpsons predicted Bad Bunny throwing the phone 😂 https://t.co/NhV767mdov

doggo @louminousdarren checking my phone if it’s working after meeting bad bunny checking my phone if it’s working after meeting bad bunny https://t.co/Eg49LvFBoG

☻ @eImuerto me getting ready to meet bad bunny me getting ready to meet bad bunny https://t.co/u2LldDjenO

Vale  @ValeWolf @PopBase There’s literally private clubs where celebrities can go without being bothered by fans and phones are not allowed. He goes to regular clubs because he likes the attention but then he snatches phones away. Ridiculous. Can’t have it both ways. @PopBase There’s literally private clubs where celebrities can go without being bothered by fans and phones are not allowed. He goes to regular clubs because he likes the attention but then he snatches phones away. Ridiculous. Can’t have it both ways.

gaspar @gasp_arrr bad bunny when someone gets a call in the next room bad bunny when someone gets a call in the next room https://t.co/c6eDtEoIMv

jo @fetishxsel @PopBase what is going on with this man? can't he just respect people???? the fact that he has fame and money does not make him better than anyone else @PopBase what is going on with this man? can't he just respect people???? the fact that he has fame and money does not make him better than anyone else

bella 🖤 @bellaxedward666 me when i have a phone at a bad bunny concert me when i have a phone at a bad bunny concert https://t.co/WouRlMp9xr

leon @skyferrori bad bunny when he sees a phone: bad bunny when he sees a phone: https://t.co/pD9tIuAR2f

This is the second phone incident that has taken place within a week

In the clip shared earlier on Monday, January 2, a fan can be seen approaching Bad Bunny as he walks down the street and places her phone in front, recording their interaction.

The 28-year-old singer can be seen smiling briefly alongside the fan. However, moments after the interaction, he grabs her phone and throws it into a nearby body of water. The fan is left shocked as Bad Bunny continues walking, unfazed.

The artist, known for his reggaeton music, released his latest and fifth album, Un Verano Sin Ti, in May last year, which became his second number-one album and topped the Billboard 200 Year-End chart, with four of the album's singles peaking in Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album also became the first Spanish-language album to earn a Grammy nomination for the 'Album of the Year' category.

The singer was recently named Spotify’s most-streamed artist for the third year in a row. Un Verano Sin Ti was 2022’s most-streamed album.

According to People’s Magazine, earlier in December last year, the singer gave out over 25,000 presents to fans of all ages at his Good Bunny Foundation's Bonita Tradición gift drive at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The organization provided fans with art supplies, sports equipment, and instruments to take home, according to Good Bunny Foundation's Instagram page. The event also featured live music and a meet-and-greet with Bad Bunny.

