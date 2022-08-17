"He’s so real for that": Fans gush over Joe Keery calling Charli XCX one of his idols

Steve Harrington aka Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame thinks of Charlie XCX as one of his idols. In a recent interview, Keery spoke about his interest in directing and singing. When asked who his idols were, Keery took two names. These included Stanley Tucci and Charli XCX.

30-year-old Charli XCX is famous for her singles Boom Clap, Break the Rules, and Doing It. The singer has also written singles with other artists, such as Iggy Azalea’s Beg for It and Selena Gomez’s Same Old Love.

In an interview with NME, Keery said:

“Charli was a big influence . . . She’s just incredible at blending hyper art-pop with more sugar-coated pop. It’s so cool to have this combination of art and commerce meeting in the middle.”

When Charli XCX found out about her being Joe Keery’s idol, she quote-tweeted the information and responded to the revelation saying, "Taste."

Earlier this year, Charli XCX performed at a virtual concert to mark the return of Stranger Things. The virtual concert, billed as Live From The Upside Down, took place on June 23 and also featured Soft Cell, The Go-Gos, and Corey Hart.

Fans react to Joe Keery’s comment on Charlie XCX being his idol

Fans have reacted to Joe Keery’s comment on Charlie XCX being his idol. Some fans have created a montage of videos of the actor from Stranger Things, while others lauded him for calling himself a Charli XCX stan.

Joe Keery also praised Stanley Tucci, the 61-year-old Oscar-nominated actor. Keery said he takes a lot of inspiration from him and is in awe of the veteran actor's multi-tasking abilities.

“How can you blend genres? What he does there, in a really great way, is: How do you blend a cookbook and a story about your life? Nobody’s done that in the same way, not that I have read.”

More about Joe Keery's new album, Decide

Keery was a guitarist and drummer for Chicago-based garage and psych-rock band Post Animal. He was part of the band for five years after going solo under the stage name Djo. In July 2019, Djo released his debut album titled, Twenty Twenty. Earlier this year in June, he announced his sophomore album Decide. He also released a single from the album titled Change.

In an interview with NME, the singer noted that he took inspiration from Kendrick Lamar. He said:

"I was trying not to edit myself on this album. On the last one, I had some lyrics that I made more general or vague. [But on the new album], I listened to a lot of Kendrick Lamar, and what he does really well is focus on specific, personal lyrics. That makes them so much more powerful – and so I tried to embrace that even if it was showing an ugly side of me."

He also threw light on his attempts at dissociating with a character while making music:

"It’s not like I’m singing all of this music from the perspective of a character. It’s all me. It was just a way to disassociate from myself. I feel like, with the show, I’m kind of a character, because of the internet. I didn’t want that character to affect people when they’re listening to the music — so releasing it with its own character is a way to give it its own space."

The album is scheduled for release next month and will be followed by a tour. Keery performed at the Lollapalooza festival earlier this year. He is also slated to perform at Austin City Limits in October.

