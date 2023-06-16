“He’s such a sweetheart”: BTS’ Taehyung gifts his hand-drawn caricature portrait to a lucky ARMY 

BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, recently visited Paris, and it turns out he had an enjoyable time there. As per photos shared by the singer on his Instagram story, he went to an undisclosed location in the City of Light and was spotted hanging out like a local tourist, enjoying the beautiful sights of the city.

A local artist also drew his caricature portrait, which was eventually given to a lucky ARMY. In one of the pictures, which he captioned "Heart-beating noises", the artist can be seen wearing a coral tee with his back facing the camera.

It appears the singer returned to Korea on June 16. Fans and media flocked to Incheon Airport to welcome the Singularity singer back to his home country. Dressed in a white tee and classic blue denim, with a matching cap and headphones, the singer looked ravishing. Videos on the internet show the BTS member, known for his sweet nature, giving his caricature photo to a lucky ARMY among a sea of fans, thus earning praise from the fandom.

BTS’ Taehyung’s kind gesture for a random ARMY wins hearts online

BTS' Taehyung is gaining admiration for his heartwarming gesture of giving a hand-drawn caricature portrait of himself to a random ARMY. The caricature portrait accentuates his messy hair, nose, eyes, and lips to make his face quirky yet handsome.

In the video captured at the airport, the fan can be seen exclaiming, "Oh My God," as she raises her hands in the air to express her delight at being chosen for the caricature sketch by the man himself. ARMYs all over the world were touched by BTS’ Taehyung’s gesture.

Fans noticed that despite a long journey from Paris to Seoul, the singer was all smiles at the airport as he greeted fans and the media with enthusiasm. BTS’ Taehyung was spotted wearing COTCHS 'Hungry Dog Cap', jeans by Acne Studios, headphones by BOSE speakers, and finally, the t-shirt, sneakers, and backpack by CELINE, the French luxury brand he is the global brand ambassador of.

This is Taehyung's second visit to Paris in a couple of months. The last time he visited the French city, he got embroiled in dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, where they were reportedly spotted strolling on the streets of Paris late at night. He also attended supermodel Naomi Campbell’s birthday party alongside the other two Korean ambassadors, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum.

BTS’ Taehyung is currently prepping for the release of his solo album

BTS’ Taehyung is currently preparing for the release of his solo album, which is slated to release sometime in the fourth quarter of this year (October to December). So far, five out of seven members have released their solo albums, starting with J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s Face, and SUGA’s D-DAY.

Bangtan’s maknae is expected to be the next member to release his solo album in July, and it is revealed that the singer will participate in various domestic and international promotional activities, release a stunning b-side English track, and also embark upon a world tour just like SUGA.

Hence, it is anticipated that BTS' Taehyung will be the group's final member to release his own solo debut album. In his recent appearance at Siminvest fan meeting in Seoul, the singer dished a little about his upcoming solo album. The BTS member revealed he feels inspired by seasons, particularly winters, and hinted that there will be some element of winter and the cold as it is slated to release at the end of the year, which has two other special events: Christmas and his birthday (December 30).

“These days? When I work on songs, I feel the emotions from when I was on tour. I also get inspiration from the weather. Winter especially. There are lots of winter events. There is Christmas and my birthday as well.”

Notably, ARMYs are excited about the special year-end gift from BTS' Taehyung and are awaiting more details.

