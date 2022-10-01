“He shouldn’t be naming them”: Netizens troll Nick Cannon as TV personality names 10th child Rise Messiah 

Nick Cannon announced that he and Brittany Bell welcomed their third child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon, together. Netizens flooded social media to express their disappointment with the name.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, Nick Cannon took to Instagram to announce the birth of his 10th child. In a lengthy caption for an Instagram video, the singer thanked God for “stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.” He also took the occasion to celebrate Brittany Bell, who had been the “rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey.” He said:

“48 hours of excruciating pain and life using danger to welcome 10 points of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.”

The Wild N’ Out host added:

“Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible family.”

Along with parenting Rise Messiah with Bell, the pair are also parents to son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen.

Nick Cannon announced that his newborn weighs 10lbs. The latest addition to the Cannon family comes just nine days after his partner, LaNisha Cole, gave birth to their daughter Onyx Ice Cole.

Netizens react to Nick Cannon naming his child Rise Messiah

Internet users expressed no shock at the singer having another child, making the total number of children he has come to double digits. However, many were exasperated after hearing that he named his newborn son Rise Messiah. They also poked fun at his other children’s names, including Powerful Queen and Moroccan, amongst others.

Netizens trolled Nick Cannon for coming up with hilarious names and tweeted that his children would be ruthlessly bullied in school for their unique names. A few hilarious tweets online read:

Acey Deecey 🚀🚀 @mcgarrygirl78 Brittany Bell just gave birth to Nick Cannon's 10th child. His name is Rise Messiah.



What kind of mad libs generator are they using to come up with these names?



Let's see if she can get herself a night nurse. Brittany Bell just gave birth to Nick Cannon's 10th child. His name is Rise Messiah.What kind of mad libs generator are they using to come up with these names? Let's see if she can get herself a night nurse.

#TheBelleOfMedia @jbelleonair Rise Messiah Cannon!! Stop letting Nick name the kids because these kids are going grow up hating you and him 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ Rise Messiah Cannon!! Stop letting Nick name the kids because these kids are going grow up hating you and him 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

Barbara Marshall @babsmarshall1



That's a lot to live up to. What if the kid just wants to be a vet tech or work at Best Buy? @notcapnamerica RISE MESSIAH??!!!That's a lot to live up to. What if the kid just wants to be a vet tech or work at Best Buy? @notcapnamerica RISE MESSIAH??!!!That's a lot to live up to. What if the kid just wants to be a vet tech or work at Best Buy?

Steve From Accounting @76Gordon @RollingStone Rise Messiah? This is how a name can set a kid up for failure. Also, having Nick Cannon as a father. @RollingStone Rise Messiah? This is how a name can set a kid up for failure. Also, having Nick Cannon as a father.

Keeyduh 👑 @_keeyduh Rise Messiah Cannon.



I wouldn't blame the government for stepping in with a list of "banned names" in the future. Rise Messiah Cannon.I wouldn't blame the government for stepping in with a list of "banned names" in the future.

BigMeow @AshXAsh0 Rise Messiah Cannon…



You’d think after Powerful Queen Cannon I wouldn’t be surprised anymore but here I am…dismayed🫠 Rise Messiah Cannon…You’d think after Powerful Queen Cannon I wouldn’t be surprised anymore but here I am…dismayed🫠

ACfromDC @DcCfrom Nick Cannon and his babies names are STUPID

Rise Messiah Cannon

Golden Cannon

Powerful Queen ￼Cannon



Seriously!!

“Rise “Cannon

A ”Golden” Cannon

And a “Powerful Queen” Cannon



Do this celebrities even think about the ridicule their children are going to face—UGGGG ￼ Nick Cannon and his babies names are STUPIDRise Messiah CannonGolden CannonPowerful Queen ￼CannonSeriously!! “Rise “CannonA ”Golden” CannonAnd a “Powerful Queen” CannonDo this celebrities even think about the ridicule their children are going to face—UGGGG ￼

Everything to know about Nick Cannon’s other children

Along with parenting Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with singer and his ex Mariah Carey.

He is also the father to son Legendary Love, who is just three months old. He parents the child with model Bre Tiesi. The model also gave birth to her second child with Cannon, Onyx Ice Cole, on September 14, 2022.

The Masked Singer host also fathers 16-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. The mother is currently expecting her third child with Cannon.

Additionally, he fathered Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, who unfortunately passed away due to brain cancer when he was just five months old in December 2021.

According to the television host’s family law attorney and legal expert Goldie Schon, Cannon spends roughly $2.2 million annually on child support.

The lawyer claimed that Abbey De La Rosa is given $600,000 to $750,000 in child support. With the mother expecting a third child, the amount will be going up.

Schon estimates that Cannon pays Bell $60,000 in child support per month. Since having a second child, the amount will increase.

The Drumline actor pays $40,000 to Tiesi in child support. However, with the birth of Onyx, the same will increase as well.

It is unlikely that Cannon pays Mariah Carey in child support since the latter earns more than Cannon.

