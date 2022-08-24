"He didn't think to crank that toothbrush": Hilarious Soulja Boy teeth memes trend as before and after pictures go viral 

Rapper Soulja Boy is trending on Twitter after a before and after picture of his teeth went viral. It remains unclear when the musician underwent surgery as the Crank That rapper has been sporting flawless teeth in recent years. However, netizens still cannot stop trolling the artist.

G @GM8491 @DailyLoud He didn’t think to crank dat toothbrush @DailyLoud He didn’t think to crank dat toothbrush

Soulja Boy rapidly grew in the music industry in 2021. After blowing up on the internet, he became one of the first rappers to get signed off on a record label. Since attaining fame online, he was also cast in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. The 32-year-old has since proclaimed a net worth of $30 million.

Recently, an image alleged to be of Soulja Boy’s teeth went viral on social media. A shocking picture of teeth that appeared rotten was uploaded on Twitter. Horizontally below, a pair of clean brushed, and shining white teeth were also seen.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Soulja Boy got his teeth redone and the internet is going crazy over the pictures Soulja Boy got his teeth redone and the internet is going crazy over the pictures‼️😳 https://t.co/zjyhgwLJkA

The post quickly amassed traction online, with it being shared across social media platforms. Many wondered how Soulja Boy lived with the spoiled teeth. Hip Hop Lately predicted that the rapper was undergoing a meth problem which caused financial hardships that did not allow him to visit a dentist.

Netizens react to Soulja Boy’s before and after teeth

Internet users were unsurprisingly disgusted by the image. Several Twitter users stated online that they would dig through the rapper’s older photos online to see him with his dirty grills. Several netizens swarmed the internet with hilarious memes. A few tweets read:

🄳O🅽 🅁🅸C🅷🄸🅴 @Don__Richie @DailyLoud How you got money and let your teeth get like that tho ? im being fr cuz theres just no way I could let that happen lol @DailyLoud How you got money and let your teeth get like that tho ? im being fr cuz theres just no way I could let that happen lol

Honey @KweenKels222 ‍ @DailyLoud Like do people not brush and see their hygienist once a year? All that money @DailyLoud Like do people not brush and see their hygienist once a year? All that money 😮‍💨

Lord knows @FourTwe95183387 @DailyLoud Now I need to go zoom all of his old vids and pics @DailyLoud Now I need to go zoom all of his old vids and pics 💔😂

Sonny Hendrixx @SonnyHendrixx @DailyLoud Soulja Boy the first rapper to never use a toothbrush @DailyLoud Soulja Boy the first rapper to never use a toothbrush

Luna @Lunareignmommy sheeessshhhh. He has literally no self care days on his calendar. He probably has a black toenail as well 🥹 @DailyLoud Omg his lips and teethsheeessshhhh. He has literally no self care days on his calendar. He probably has a black toenail as well 🥹 @DailyLoud Omg his lips and teeth 😳 sheeessshhhh. He has literally no self care days on his calendar. He probably has a black toenail as well 🥹

Although the post is gaining traction online, an image of the rapper with his dentists appeared online in October 2021 by Encino Dental Smile. In the post, they wrote:

“This rapper, producer, and entrepreneur is the first person to do just everything… yes you guessed right @souljaboy in the house”

It is important to note that the image might be altered to make matters look worse. Although the dentists and the singer knew each other, it can be possible that the clinic never altered the musician’s teeth to such an extent.

The Rick & Morty singer had also not taken to social media at the time of writing this article to confirm that the picture was his mouth in reality.

What has Soulja Boy been up to in recent days?

Over the weekend, DeAndre Cortez Way, known professionally as Soulja Boy, released his latest single, Life Is Amazing. The rapper rapped about his journey to success and how he came from humble beginnings and is now enjoying the fruits of his labor. He rapped:

“I was in the streets, yeah, I know they remember me, I came up trapping and then we made history/ Stacking up money on millions, stacking up cake, yeah, my life is amazing been running up paper/ My money be stacking’, stacking on millions, going right to the celling/ Running up cake yuh my life is amazing, yeah yeah yeah yeah/ The streets we be stacking, be running up millions”

According to Revolt, the musician is finishing up the fifth installment of his Swag mixtape series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das