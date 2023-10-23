Heartland season 17 episode 5 release date and time

The highly-anticipated Heartland season 17 episode 5 is set to take fans on an emotional rollercoaster as the Bartlett-Fleming family navigates life’s challenges and adventures on their ranch. The season began with the arrival of a pregnant Mallory with a wild horse, new competition for Jack and Tim, and Lou’s re-election campaign facing an unexpected opponent.

The fourth episode of this season, titled A Piece Apart, showcased Amy addressing Lyndy’s fear of horses, Logan’s self-blame for an accident, Katie’s friendship struggles, and a family effort to welcome Shane back to the ranch.

Heartland is more than just a television series, it's a timeless narrative of family, love, and the enduring spirit of the equestrian world. In a world marked by the absence of Ty Borden, characters like Amy, Lou, Jack, and Tim remain resolute in their convictions, drawing strength from their ancestral land that has been their anchor for generations.

With the airing of its 139th episode in 2015, Heartland achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the longest-running one-hour scripted drama series in Canadian TV history. It’s a testament to the show’s enduring appeal and its special place in viewers’ hearts. And with Season 17 Episode 5 just around the corner, the journey continues.

Heartland season 17 episode 5: How To Say Goodbye

Release date and time

Heartland season 17 episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on October 29, 2023, at 7 pm on CBC and CBC Gem. Fans can catch the Bartlett-Fleming family in action every Sunday at the same time. With ten one-hour episodes in season 17, there’s more heartwarming drama, equestrian adventures, and interesting family dynamics to look forward to.

Heartland season 17 premiered on October 1, 2023, on CBC and CBC Gem. Up Faith & Family, the network’s streaming service provides access to new episodes a few months after their Canadian broadcast.

Fans in the United States can catch reruns of older episodes of Heartland on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Pluto TV, Crackle, Tubi, BYUtv, Retro TV, and COZI TV.

What's in store for Heartland season 17 episode 5?

Heartland, which made its debut on Canadian television in 2007, has a legacy unlike any other. The show, based on Lauren Brooke’s Heartland book series, revolves around the lives of Amy and Lou Fleming, their grandfather Jack Bartlett, their father Tim Fleming, and the hired farmhand Ty Borden.

Season 17 of Heartland has been all about embracing the unexpected and venturing into uncharted territories. The Bartlett-Fleming family is gearing up for fresh adventures, challenges, and connections.

In the upcoming Heartland season 17 episode 5, titled How To Say Goodbye, Amy and Jack train Blue for competition, Lisa faces a difficult loss, Lou’s partnership with Jessica encounters a letdown, and Katie secretly buys a used dirt bike, promising more interesting developments for fans of the long-running series.

The Heartland cast: Beloved faces return

The heartwarming and enduring narrative of Heartland season 17 episode 5 wouldn’t be complete without its remarkable cast.

Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming: The heart of Heartland, Amy’s connection with horses and her family is unparalleled.

Michelle Morgan as Lou Fleming Morris: Lou’s unwavering love for her family and her determination to make a difference make her character stand out.

Shaun Johnston as Jack Bartlett: The wise patriarch of the Bartlett-Fleming family, Jack’s experiences and wisdom have guided the family through numerous challenges.

Chris Potter as Tim Fleming: Tim’s journey through redemption and love has been both heartwarming and inspiring.

And More: The ensemble cast also includes Kerry James, Gabriel Hogan, Aidan Moreno, Jessica Steen, Baye McPherson, Lucian-River Chauhan, Ava Tran, Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer, and Alisha Newton, among others.

