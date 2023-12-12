Heaven Down Here on Hallmark cast list: Krystal Joy Brown and others star in HMM drama

Heaven Down Here is one of the upcoming Christmas-themed films from the Hallmark channel that has intrigued fans of the genre. Christmas is almost here, and Hallmark Channel has already begun to spread the joy. The network's Christmas-themed movie schedule has marked the start of the season.

The upcoming film, which premieres on December 14 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, is inspired by Mickey Guyton‘s song of the same name. It narrates the tale of four individuals who, on Christmas Eve, are stuck in a nearby diner during a snowstorm. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Four disparate people find themselves stranded at a local diner on Christmas Eve during a snowstorm. As they start to argue and develop bonds, they unwittingly provide one another with the answers to their respective prayers."

The film has a star-studded cast with seasoned actors like Krystal Joy Brown and Tina Lifford. Fans are excited for the ensemble cast of Heaven Down Here as it nears its premiere date on HMM.

Heaven Down Here cast list: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, and others star in the upcoming Christmas special

1) Krystal Joy Brown as Imani

Krystal Joy Brown plays Imani in the upcoming film. Reluctantly agreeing to work the Christmas Eve shift, Imami, a widowed mother of two, who is struggling financially, has a falling out with her supervisor Dan, who doesn't exactly exude the Christmas spirit. The story progresses as Imani gets stuck in a diner on Christmas Eve.

Born in Alexandria, Virginia, Krystal Joy Brown is well known for her work in Broadway, television, and cinema. She is most recognized for her roles as Renee Timmons on the Starz series Power Book III: Raising Kanan and as Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton.

2) Tina Lifford as Clara

Tina Lifford plays the character of Clara, a hospice nurse dealing with a stubborn patient whose daughter is leaving, making her wonder about her purpose in life.

Writer and actor Tina Lifford is well recognized for her recurring role as Renee Trussell in the NBC drama series Parenthood (2010–2015) and her starring role as single mother Joan Mosley in the critically acclaimed but brief Fox comedy-drama series, South Central (1994).

3) Juan Riedinger as Felix

Riedinger plays the character of a pastor named Felix, who is also one of the four people stuck in the diner on Christmas Eve. The character finds his faith in God challenged right before Christmas, as he is alienated from his son.

Canadian actor Juan Riedinger gained popularity for his roles as Carlos Lehder in the Netflix series Narcos (2015–2017) and Rufus in the CBC television series The Romeo Section (2015–2016). His previous television appearances include Joe Dupree in the TNT series Claws (2017–2022) and Dodger in The CW series Riverdale, among others.

4) Richard Harmon as Dan

The Age of Adaline actor Richard Harmon stars as Dan in Heaven Down Here. He is Imani's boss and does not embody the Christmas spirit at all. He is one of the four people stuck in the diner too.

Richard Harmon has had several prominent film and television roles throughout his career. Some of his most notable film and television appearances include If I Had Wings (2013), A Cinderella Story: Starstruck (2021), The 100, and Van Helsing among others.

Heaven Down Here: Other cast members

A still from the upcoming film (image via HMM)

Heaven Down Here has an ensemble cast full of talented actors. Child actor Ava Anton stars as Angel Gabriel, along with another child artist Isabel Birch as Roxy. Joining them is Jace Felming as Bobby, Jorge Montesi as Frank, Jayden Oniah as Julian, and Phylicia Rashad.

The film has been directed by Anne Wheeler, who believes the film is more heartwarming than romantic and is sure to be a treat for viewers.

Catch HMM's upcoming special Heaven Down Here, as it premieres on the channel on December 14, 2023.