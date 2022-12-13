"Hell of a 2024 campaign slogan": Kanye autism claim leaves the internet baffled 

Controversial rapper Kanye West has left the internet enraged after claiming that he is “slightly” autistic. In an interview with celebrity gossip outlet X17, the disgraced celebrity shared his religious beliefs and spoke about politics among other topics. However, the fact that the singer claimed to be neurodivergent left netizens angered.
Kanye West stood outside Cornerstone Christian Church in Los Angeles on December 11 for his interview. He also wore his now-signature face mask. In his speech, the rapper said:
"Like my dad said- 'You know, they’re gonna smear your name if you’re associated with Hitler.' Yeah, obviously! Of course, dad. Good idea, thanks a lot."
The 45-year-old went on to proclaim that Jesus said that he loved everyone and added:
"For me, I believe that in no way I am not Bipolar. I am not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic- like 'Rain Man,' and that’s part of my superpower! That’s the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things but what I can’t do. There’s two things that I can’t do: I can’t accept hate and I can’t hate."
Netizens react to Kanye West claiming to be “slightly autistic”
Internet users were incredibly offended by Kanye West’s speech. Many opined that the rapper was making false claims about his mental health to defend his recent antisemitic statements. Others stated that his recent interview would shed a bad light on those who are clinically diagnosed with autism.
Some found the latest interview simply outrageous as the Donda singer has been on an endless sprint, by making controversial and shocking statements.
A few comments on Kanye West’s recent interview read:
What else did Kanye West say in the interview?
The Yeezy-designer went on to state that we had to “bring Christ to China.” He then claimed that the country controlled everyone by creating the technology we use. He also added:
"The Jewish people are the middle men, they sold America to China. They sold the American media."
Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband also said that “our greatest threat is Satan,” which makes it essential to bring Christ to China. He then seemingly stated that selected people from China invented Coronavirus, brought Fentanyl to America and are the “head of the New World Order… that are part of elite Zionist Jews… but that’s Satan using them.”
Does the rapper have bipolar disorder?
The Famous singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 after being hospitalized for having an episode at his personal trainer’s house.
However, it seems like West is in denial of his mental health condition. Last month, he claimed that he was “misdiagnosed and nearly drugged” out of his mind.
Meanwhile, the rapper has remained in the limelight for his anti-Jew rhetoric. Recently, in an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, West urged Jewish people to “forgive” Adolf Hitler for the Holocaust. While addressing the Jews, West now-infamously said- “let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”
West also appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show where he stated that he liked Hitler.