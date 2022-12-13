"Hell of a 2024 campaign slogan": Kanye autism claim leaves the internet baffled 

Controversial rapper Kanye West has left the internet enraged after claiming that he is “slightly” autistic. In an interview with celebrity gossip outlet X17, the disgraced celebrity shared his religious beliefs and spoke about politics among other topics. However, the fact that the singer claimed to be neurodivergent left netizens angered.

Kanye West stood outside Cornerstone Christian Church in Los Angeles on December 11 for his interview. He also wore his now-signature face mask. In his speech, the rapper said:

"Like my dad said- 'You know, they’re gonna smear your name if you’re associated with Hitler.' Yeah, obviously! Of course, dad. Good idea, thanks a lot."

The 45-year-old went on to proclaim that Jesus said that he loved everyone and added:

"For me, I believe that in no way I am not Bipolar. I am not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic- like 'Rain Man,' and that’s part of my superpower! That’s the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things but what I can’t do. There’s two things that I can’t do: I can’t accept hate and I can’t hate."

Netizens react to Kanye West claiming to be “slightly autistic”

Internet users were incredibly offended by Kanye West’s speech. Many opined that the rapper was making false claims about his mental health to defend his recent antisemitic statements. Others stated that his recent interview would shed a bad light on those who are clinically diagnosed with autism.

Some found the latest interview simply outrageous as the Donda singer has been on an endless sprint, by making controversial and shocking statements.

A few comments on Kanye West’s recent interview read:

🦅 @Bryan_hmm New Kanye West interview dropped, says he may be “slightly autistic” …



Riles ✗0 🥳🥳 @echoes_of_riles Someone needs to get Kanye out of public consciousness, his recent claim of him being "slightly" autistic is absurd in my point of view and honestly i can rant about this for a while... Someone needs to get Kanye out of public consciousness, his recent claim of him being "slightly" autistic is absurd in my point of view and honestly i can rant about this for a while...

Justice Lamiyah❤️ @Naimah_19 talking bout I am not bipolar, I am not having an episode but I might be slightly autistic like I can’t with him Yo wtf wrong wit Kanyetalking bout I am not bipolar, I am not having an episode but I might be slightly autisticlike I can’t with him Yo wtf wrong wit Kanye😭😭😭😭 talking bout I am not bipolar, I am not having an episode but I might be slightly autistic 😭😭😭 like I can’t with him

𝕯𝖆𝖉𝖉𝖞 𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖊𝕲ø𝖉𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖘 (they/them) @BoneGoddessXXX As a black autistic person, I just want to say that I'm disgusted by Kanye's actions.



Especially his recent proclamation of being "slightly" autistic. As a black autistic person, I just want to say that I'm disgusted by Kanye's actions. Especially his recent proclamation of being "slightly" autistic.

Natalie Hernandez @shortydreams Kanye: I want to run for president cause I love everybody

Kanye: white lives matter

Kanye: Also I like Hitler and Nazis

Kanye: no I don’t think liking Hitler ruins my chances of becoming president

Kanye: I’m not bipolar, I’m autistic



lol wat Kanye: I want to run for president cause I love everybodyKanye: white lives matter Kanye: Also I like Hitler and Nazis Kanye: no I don’t think liking Hitler ruins my chances of becoming president Kanye: I’m not bipolar, I’m autistic lol wat

ParaGl🪩balism 🤙 🇺🇸 🇱🇹 @Paraglobalism Kanye West really hung out with Nick Fuentes for like 3 weeks and started calling himself autistic. Kanye West really hung out with Nick Fuentes for like 3 weeks and started calling himself autistic.

👼🏻 @fakelo666 kanye deciding to claim that he’s “slightly autistic” is my last straw this week i swear kanye deciding to claim that he’s “slightly autistic” is my last straw this week i swear

thecutestlittlevegan (Niko) @thecutestlittl3 So Kanye is now saying he’s not bipolar, he’s slightly autistic….what?!?! So Kanye is now saying he’s not bipolar, he’s slightly autistic….what?!?! https://t.co/BVVzUdE96f

stream familia 💃🏼 @keep_dancing_cc I find Kanye West saying he is autistic and blaming his outbursts of homophobia, racism, antisemitism, misogynoir, sexism, etc. on it. What you really are is a narcissist since you refuse to go to therapy, refuse medication, and refuse to take accountability for anything you do. I find Kanye West saying he is autistic and blaming his outbursts of homophobia, racism, antisemitism, misogynoir, sexism, etc. on it. What you really are is a narcissist since you refuse to go to therapy, refuse medication, and refuse to take accountability for anything you do.

What else did Kanye West say in the interview?

The Yeezy-designer went on to state that we had to “bring Christ to China.” He then claimed that the country controlled everyone by creating the technology we use. He also added:

"The Jewish people are the middle men, they sold America to China. They sold the American media."

ye4us @ye4us Ye: "I am not bipolar, I am not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic like Rainman and that’s part of my super power. It’s the reason I can produce tracks, design, and do so many things.” Ye: "I am not bipolar, I am not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic like Rainman and that’s part of my super power. It’s the reason I can produce tracks, design, and do so many things.” https://t.co/Bm662i5P8K

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband also said that “our greatest threat is Satan,” which makes it essential to bring Christ to China. He then seemingly stated that selected people from China invented Coronavirus, brought Fentanyl to America and are the “head of the New World Order… that are part of elite Zionist Jews… but that’s Satan using them.”

Does the rapper have bipolar disorder?

The Famous singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 after being hospitalized for having an episode at his personal trainer’s house.

However, it seems like West is in denial of his mental health condition. Last month, he claimed that he was “misdiagnosed and nearly drugged” out of his mind.

Meanwhile, the rapper has remained in the limelight for his anti-Jew rhetoric. Recently, in an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, West urged Jewish people to “forgive” Adolf Hitler for the Holocaust. While addressing the Jews, West now-infamously said- “let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”

West also appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show where he stated that he liked Hitler.

