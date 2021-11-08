Hello Prenup on 'Shark Tank': Cost, who are the founders and how does the prenuptial agreement really work?

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank will feature captivating start-ups such as HelloPrenup, Deux, Fish Fixe and Hidrent. Episode seven will premiere on Friday, November 12 on ABC.

ABC's hit-business show Shark Tank, introduces numerous interesting business pitches by aspiring entrepreneurs who are participating to win millions and expand their business.

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup is marketed as an effortless online prenuptial agreement service that allows its clients to create their agreements online.

The service helps couples do away with uncomfortable meetings with lawyers, high retainer fees and awkward conversations with your better half.

The platform is the first of its kind and aims to set up every marriage for success by promoting communication and financial transparency.

What is the cost?

HelloPrenup charges its clients $599, which is significantly cheaper in comparison to the usual $5,000 fee charged by lawyers.

The online fee must be paid prior to downloading the final agreement. If a couple chooses to hire an attorney to review the papers, they can simply do so by editing the word document.

How does HelloPrenup work?

HelloPrenup's platform is extremely easy to use. Firstly, users must create a HelloPrenup account and invite their fiancé. After which, they're expected to fill out a questionnaire.

The third step is the Issue Identification process, which allows the couple to spot and resolve any differences.

Once the payment is made, the customer will be able to print and sign the prenuptial agreement.

Who are the founders?

HelloPrenup's team includes CEO & Co-Founder, Julia Rodgers, CTO & Co-Fouder Sarabath Jaffe, Head of Marketing, Lauren Lavender and Digital Strategist Droug Julian.

During her years of legal training in the family law field, Julia witnessed the enormous cost and hesitancy of couples looking for prenuptial agreements.

HelloPrenup was born when Julia used her experience and the direction of seasoned divorce attorneys in drafting and defending prenups.

About Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 7

Shark Tank's upcoming episode features interesting startups with innovative ideas. The first contestants in the tank will be entrepreneurs Emily Castro and Melissa Harrington, from Sugarland, Texas, who will present their healthy food door-delivery service.

Los Angeles-based business owner Sabeena Ladha showcases her healthy take on a classic dessert enhanced with immunity-boosting vitamins.

The Shark Tank episode ends with Texas-based entrepreneur Dave Heimbuch, pitching his revolutionary tool to help off-duty firefighters make extra income while helping their community.

The Sharks in this episode include Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Nirav Tolia.

Shark Tank's Season 13 Episode 7 will air on Friday, November 12 at 8:00 PM ET, on ABC.

