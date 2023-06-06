"Her pr team have had it": Taylor Swift and Matty Healy breakup report sparks hilarious memefest online

American singer Taylor Swift and English singer Matty Healy's breakup reports have sparked hilarious memes online. On June 5, news outlet Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the pair have parted ways after a brief romance, which was not liked by several Swiftes. A source told the outlet:

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

Another source told People Magazine that things were never serious between the two, especially since Taylor recently broke up with Joe Alwyn.

"She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved."

The news left several Taylor Swift fans relieved, as one of them commented:

Twitter reactions on Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's breakup

After the reports of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's breakup went viral, Twitterati was happy and reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs celebrating their split, thanking god and saying "We won." Others were relieved and expressed no shock at the news, and just cheered Swift on for splitting with The 1975 frontman.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy had been sparking romance rumors since early May. At the time, a source close to the pair told The Sun US:

"She and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn't work out."

They were later spotted in several public events together, which also includes appearing at New York City's Electric Lady Studios on May 15 alongside personalities like Margaret Qualley, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, and Kendrick Lamar.

Matty Healy was also spotted at all six of Swift's Eras Tour gigs in Nashville and Philadelphia, along with Swift's father Scott, and friends including Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. Later, the duo was spotted kissing at NYC's members-only venue Zero Bond, adding fuel to the fire.

In 2016, Matty Healy spoke to Q Magazine, stating how speculations surrounding him and Swift made him sure that they would never date. Stating that he was afraid of becoming Swift's boyfriend, he said:

"I feel like I'm not very good at relationships. The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift the first thing, I would've [thought], 'F**king hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing."

Before Matty Healy, Swift was in a long-term relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. The duo dated for six years before parting ways in April 2023.

