Hershey's founder's story reportedly to be made into a movie helmed by Mean Girls director

The Hershey Company, which is one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world, is getting a motion picture makeover. Featuring the story of chocolate pioneer Milton and his beloved wife Catherine, ‘Kitty’, the movie is titled Hershey.

Ad

Officially set for production beginning in May of 2025, as per the company, the film will explore the extraordinary human story behind the world-famous and distinctive wrapped Hershey's bar. It is set to be directed by Mark Waters, who is known to helm Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

The film will star Finn Wittrock as Milton and Alexandra Daddario as Catherine. Notably, it is slated to be released in 2026.

Ad

Hershey movie details explored

On April 8, 2025, the company took to their official Instagram account to announce that the story of Milton and Catherine will be told in the live-action movie. Sharing a carousel post, the brand wrote:

“To help bring this story to life, our Hershey entities – including The Hershey Company, Milton Hershey School, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company – have partnered with Dandelion Media, providing unprecedented access to our archives to ensure an authentic portrayal of our founder Milton’s legacy."

Ad

Ad

The movie will celebrate not just the iconic chocolate empire, but Milton and Catherine’s compassion, vision, and enduring impact that continues to transform many lives today. It is being produced by Dandelion Media in partnership with the entities of the chocolate company, and also in association with Aloe Entertainment, Peachtree Group and RCM3.

Meanwhile, UTA Independent Film Group will be representing worldwide rights. The movie is set to be released in 2026. The release will align with America's 250th anniversary.

Ad

The director and casting explored

Ad

American director Mark Waters will helm the film. He is known for his work on Mean Girls, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Freaky Friday, and Mr. Popper's Penguins. In a press release on April 8, 2025, via the company, Waters said:

"Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him.”

Ad

Confirming that the American Horror Story fame Finn Wittrock and The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario will portray Milton and Catherine, the director further added:

“The core of HERSHEY, the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy - the creation of Milton Hershey School. I’m excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it - the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now."

Ad

Ad

The Hershey movie story explored

As the chocolate bar has played a huge role in American culture, the film will tell the vision, resilience, and humanity of its creator. It aims to bridge the gap between business and social good, which Milton practiced through his revolutionary chocolate bar business and the establishment of the Milton Hershey School.

About Hershey and its entities

The company was established in 1894 as a chocolate company, evolving from Milton's Lancaster Caramel Company. Now, a global leader in the confectionery and snack food business, it boasts an expanding portfolio of brands, including the brand's Milk Chocolate, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and more.

Notably, Milton's legacy extends far beyond the famous chocolate and snacking products. The company has five major entities including the chocolate company, Milton Hershey School, Entertainment & Resorts, The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Trust Company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



With about a cumulative experience of around three years, her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More