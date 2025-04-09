Reese's introduces new PB&J Sandwich Kit: Availability and item details explored 

Reese's, the famous brand of peanut butter and chocolate candy, recently made its April Fools' Day prank come to life. The Hershey's Company-owned brand, according to All Recipes, released a new PB&J Sandwich Kit after its fans demanded it in the wake of the candy brand’s April 2 launch, the PB&J Big Cups.
Launched on April 8, 2025, for a limited time only, the PB&J Sandwich Kit went live on the Hershey’s site. Priced at $19.99, the kit featured Chocolatey Bread, Peanut Butter, a choice of strawberry or grape jam spread, and the new PB&J Big Cups in both flavors.
The PB&J Sandwich Kits, launched on Hershey’s website on April 8, sold out quickly in both strawberry and grape flavors, as stated on the website.
Reese's new PB&J Sandwich Kit explored
On April Fool’s Day, the Reese's candy brand took to its social media account to tease fans that it would launch a one-of-a-kind chocolatey bread for its customers to enjoy a special chocolatey peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Notably, the bread, which was a faux product, received many positive responses from fans.
However, on April 8, 2025, the brand treated its fans to a real Reese's PB&J Sandwich Kit, which was complete with everything a fan would need to make a chocolatey peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Confirming the launch on the social media platform Instagram, the candy wrote:
“You caught us. We played a little April Fool’s prank! But we could never leave our PB&J lovers hanging.”
Teasing that the new PB&J Sandwich Kit was a limited-time launch, the brand added:
“So, if you were one of the people wishing our joke was the real deal, now’s your chance to get the Reese’s PB&J Sandwich Kits that has Reese’s Chocolatey Bread, Reese’s Peanut Butter, and your choice of strawberry or grape spread to make the PB&J of your dreams, right at home. And we couldn’t leave out our Reese’s PB&J Big Cups.”
Launched in both strawberry and grape flavors, the kit featured a loaf of Chocolatey Bread, a jar of Creamy Peanut Butter, strawberry or grape spread, and packs of the new Reese’s PB& J Big Cups.
Availability and price
The Reese's brand released the fan-demanded PB&J Sandwich Kit in a limited number. Priced at $19.99, both kits, which include one-of-a-kind Chocolatey Bread, Peanut Butter, strawberry or grape spread, and the brand-new PB&J Big Cups, went live on Shop Hershey’s website on April 8, 2025.
However, as per abc27, the Hershey Company shared that the kit was sold out in a record 35 minutes. The website stated:
“We’re sorry! This product has sold out. Sign up for our email list below to stay in the know on future special releases, as well as other product features and promotions. In the meantime, shop our REESE’S assortment for a treasure trove of other chocolate and peanut butter treats.”
Reese's PB&J Big Cups
On April 2, 2025, the candy brand unveiled its PB&J Big Cups. The new candy is the latest addition to the brand’s iconic Big Cups, which feature their legendary milk chocolate and peanut butter. These cups are filled with the customer’s choice of sweet strawberry or grape-flavored filling.
About Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Invented in 1928 by Harry Burnett Reese, the famous Peanut Butter Cups were first a H.B. Reese Candy Company product. H.B. Reese was an employee of The Hershey Company and created the namesake Peanut Butter Cups in his basement after being inspired by his work on a Hershey Company dairy farm.
However, the Hershey Company which supplied Reese with the chocolate coating for his famous candy, purchased his business in 1963.