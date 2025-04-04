Reese's releases new PB&J Big Cups: All you need to know

Reese's, the iconic peanut butter cups brand, is launching all-new PB&J Big Cups. After the Hershey Company-owned brand pranked its fans on April Fool's Day about releasing Chocolatey Bread that could be paired with its Creamy Peanut Butter and jelly for a sandwich, the brand officially released a real treat.

According to PR Newswire, the candy brand on National PB&J Day, April 2, 2025, unveiled new PB&J Big Cups. Releasing in two different jelly flavors, including PB&J Grape Big Cup and PB&J Strawberry Big Cup, these new treats are wrapped in the signature chocolate and peanut butter.

Notably, fans can grab both PB&J Big Cups flavors for a limited time at retailers nationwide. They come in standard, king, and snack-size multipacks.

Reese's new PB&J Big Cups explored

Following its April 1 prank, the American candy brand took to the social media platform Instagram to unveil the new PB&J Big Cups. Sharing a video on National PB&J Day, April 2, 2025, the brand wrote:

“April Drools. New REESE’S PB&J Cups have arrived.”

Meanwhile, Melissa Blette, senior brand manager at the candy brand, said in a press release on April 2, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

"Reese's is all about having fun. Teasing the idea of us 'getting into the sandwich business' was a playful way to spark conversation."

Adding that the brand's public announcement of adding Chocolatey Bread to its portfolio was just a prank, Melissa Blette further said:

"All kidding aside, this was the most obvious next move for us. PB&J is an all-time classic, and Reese's was always the missing piece—so we fixed it!"

The PB&J Big Cups combine the iconic duo of PB&Js and chocolate in a Reese's cup. Fans of the candy brand can now enjoy PB&J Big Cups in not one but two classic flavors of strawberry and grape.

Wrapped in the signature chocolate, the new offering features a large peanut butter cup that is filled with classic peanut butter and "jelly"-like flavoring.

Notably, the two flavors won’t be available in one package. Fans can choose to buy either the Grape PB&J Big Cup or the Strawberry PB&J Big Cup, or simply grab both.

Available at retailers nationwide, these treats are a limited-time offering. They can be purchased in standard, king, and snack size multipacks.

Reese's April Fool's Day joke

The Hershey Company-owned brand on April 1 pranked its fans into believing that it was officially getting into the sandwich business. Sharing a video on Instagram, the brand wrote:

“The perfect PB&J doesn’t exi-”

The candy brand introduced its fans to the ultimate upgrade to the favorite PB&Js by teasing the launch of Chocolatey Bread, which will be perfect to pair with their peanut butter.

Although it was a joke, the brand, which cranks out 160 million pounds of peanut butter a year, according to PR Newswire, it can indeed treat its fans to a bread treat in the future.

About Reese's

Founded by H.B. Reese in the early 1920s, the brand, which is known for its Peanut Butter Cups, was initially named H.B. Reese Candy Company. Later in 1963, it was merged with The Hershey Company.

Besides its flagship product of the peanut butter cup, the candy brand’s portfolio also consists of Reese's Pieces, Puffs cereal, and ice cream.

As a product of the Hershey’s company, the candy brand enjoys a strong presence in the U.S. market.

