Home Alone 2: Full cast list, characters, and storyline explained

Taking a trip down memory lane, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York brings all the cozy vibes of the holiday season. Even after three decades of its release, this beloved sequel still has the power to capture hearts with its amazing cast.

From Macaulay Culkin's mischievous Kevin to the hilarious Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, every character adds to the festive enchantment that makes this movie a total classic.

During the holiday season, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is still a beloved movie that brings lots of laughs and happiness to people of all ages.

Who are the cast and characters in Home Alone 2? Full list explored

Home Alone 2 has an ensemble cast that has made a big impact on movie history. They all did such a great job that we still remember their performances after all these years.

Here's a full list:

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister: The central character, Kevin, once again finds himself separated from his family during the holiday season, navigating the streets of New York City with his trademark resourcefulness. Joe Pesci as Harry: A bumbling thief and one-half of the Sticky Bandits, Pesci brings his comedic genius to the role as Harry attempts to outsmart Kevin in the big city. Daniel Stern as Marv: Partner-in-crime to Harry, Stern's portrayal of Marv adds to the slapstick humor as the duo faces Kevin's ingenious booby traps. Catherine O'Hara as Kate McCallister: Kevin's mother, portrayed by O'Hara, embarks on a frantic search for her son in the bustling streets of New York City. John Heard as Peter McCallister: Kevin's father, played by Heard, deals with the chaos that ensues after realizing Kevin is once again left home alone. Devin Ratray as Buzz McCallister: Kevin's older brother, Buzz, is portrayed by Ratray, adding a sibling dynamic to the film's humor. Hillary Wolf as Megan McCallister: Wolf plays Megan, Kevin's older sister, contributing to the chaos as the McCallister family tries to reunite. Tim Curry as Mr. Hector: The concierge at the Plaza Hotel, played by Curry, adds a touch of class and comedy to Kevin's misadventures. Brenda Fricker as the Pigeon Lady: Fricker's character befriends Kevin in Central Park, offering a heartwarming element to the film. Maureen Elisabeth Shay as Linnie: Shay portrays Linnie, a member of the McCallister family, contributing to the familial chaos and holiday humor.

What is the plot of Home Alone 2?

In this feel-good follow-up, Kevin McCallister once again gets ditched while his family goes on vacation and ends up exploring the busy streets of New York City. The story takes us on a wild ride as Kevin outsmarts the mischievous duo, Harry and Marv, who are back to their old shenanigans.

There's a toy store robbery, a random run-in with the Pigeon Lady (Brenda Fricker), and a bunch of funny adventures that all add up to a feel-good holiday movie. Chris Columbus directed and John Hughes wrote this film that combines laughs, warmth, and Christmas spirit.

Who is the villain in Home Alone 2?

In Home Alone 2, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern return as the Sticky Bandits (Image via IMDb)

Kevin McCallister's crazy escapades just wouldn't be the same without the hilarious bad guys. In Home Alone 2, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern come back as Harry and Marv, the Sticky Bandits. These clumsy crooks end up caught in Kevin's smart traps once more, causing lots of hilarious laughs and total mayhem throughout the movie.

Watch Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Disney+ or Prime Video. It's also up for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.