Fact Check: Is the Home Alone 3 Kevin's Revenge trailer real? Viral 2024 release claim debunked 

In a recent internet sensation, a Home Alone 3 2024 trailer titled "Kevin's Revenge" has taken the YouTube world by storm, accumulating a whopping 1.8 million views. However, this made the internet users wonder, is the Home Alone 3 trailer authentic, or is it a cleverly crafted fake?

The much-talked-about trailer, which claims to be a sneak peek into a new Home Alone movie, has left fans buzzing with anticipation. Unfortunately, the truth is far less thrilling than the illusion created by the footage.

The "Kevin's Revenge" trailer is, in fact, a fanmade creation, skillfully pieced together using snippets from older movies, TV shows, and commercials. Despite the disappointment of its inauthenticity, fans continue to revel in the excitement of what could have been the next chapter in the movie series saga.

Home Alone 3 Kevin's Revenge trailer is not real

Kevin, the mischievous kid we all loved from Home Alone, has grown up. Things take a turn when the Wet Bandits, the burglars from the first movie, get out of jail. They send Kevin a Christmas card that makes him worried. The card says, "We're back little buddy."

Kevin sees their old beat-up van with 'Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating' written on it. This van used to be parked outside his home when the burglars were planning their attack.

Now, in the fake trailer called, we see Kevin in a new story. The trailer says,

"This holiday season, let's bring back a classic. Kevin McCallister is back, but his family is a bit strange during Christmas."

In the trailer, Kevin talks to his movie mom, Kate, played by Catherine O'Hara. He says,

"Remember the day you left, Mom? I had to protect our house. I was just a kid, and you left me all alone."

But, here's the twist – none of these scenes happened. The actors didn't film them. It's all thanks to someone clever with editing, @VJ4rawr2, who made this fake trailer.

There is another post doing rounds on the internet about the movie, however, it is AI-generated. The caption of the post featured a brief about the movie, which reads,

From the poster of the trailer, it is clear that it is AI-generated and has minute details that show that it is fake.