Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial cast: Who plays Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the Tubi original?

The upcoming Tubi original film, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, focuses on the controversial defamation suit involving Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The movie is a dramatized version of the case that attempts to provide a balanced picture of the high-profile trial.

The two lead actors essaying roles of Depp and Heard are Mark Hapka and Megan Davis, respectively.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial: Mark Hapka and Megan Davis in the lead roles

1) Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp

Actor Mark Hapka stars in the lead role as Johnny Depp in Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

One of the most interesting things about Hapka's role is his striking resemblance to Johnny Depp. In the trailer, he looks phenomenal as the Pirates of the Caribbean star, capturing numerous complex shades of the iconic actor with staggering ease. Viewers can look forward to an impressive performance from the highly talented actor.

Apart from Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, Mark Hapka is best known for his performances as Nathan Horton in the iconic NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Ghost Whisperer: The Other Side, Parallels, 23 Blast, and Deadly Revenge, to name a few.

2) Megan Davis as Amber Heard

Megan Davis plays the role of Amber Heard in the movie. Davis also has a slight resemblance to Amber Heard. She looks in fine form in the trailer, effortlessly portraying the various volatile and troubling aspects of her character's life.

Davis' chemistry with Hapka further elevates the trailer to another level, and viewers can expect an equally impressive performance from the actress. Megan Davis is best known for her appearances in For Nothing, Bones, and American Horror Story.

The film also features a number of actors in prominent supporting roles, including Melissa Marty as Camille Vasquez, Depp's attorney, and Mary Carrig as Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

Marty is known for her work in Station 19 and Righteous Thieves while Carrig has starred in Secrets in the Woods, Law & Order True Crime, and Worst Birthday Ever.

A quick look at Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial plot and trailer

The film dramatizes the controversial trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The trailer offers a peek into the film's sensationalistic tone and maintains the raw tension that fans of thrillers and courtroom dramas would certainly love.

It gives viewers the impression that the film attempts to provide a balanced and fair portrait of the case as it tries to dig deeper into the truth. Overall, the trailer gives an idea of what to expect from the film, without giving away too many details that could spoil the viewing experience.

Tubi's description of the film reads:

"Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is a Tubi Original Movie from FOX Entertainment’s indie studio MarVista Entertainment based on the controversial defamation trial that shook the world."

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will be available to stream on Tubi on Friday, September 30, 2022.

