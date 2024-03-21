House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Confirmed release date, possible plot and more revealed 

House of the Dragon season 2 has confirmed its release date, set to premiere on June 16, 2024. Game of Thrones concluded in 2019, and in the summer of 2022, HBO's fantasy series, which is based on the writings of George R.R. Martin, expanded with the arrival of House of the Dragon.

Max released two brand-new season 2 trailers with the release date. Fans anticipate an action-packed new installment and hype the rivalry between the Greens and the Blacks. The two trailers of season 2 provide a glimpse into how Team Green and Team Black will tackle the Dance of Dragons.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon series.

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer breakdown

Black Trailer

During the first season of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra constantly reassured her father, King Viserys, that she would inherit the title of Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Many people in Westeros disapproved of this because they could not accept a queen due to their antiquated beliefs.

Rhaenyra's other son, Jace, was sent to Winterfell, while Lucerys was dispatched to gain House Baratheon's favor in the impending fight. Jace was dispatched to win Cregan Stark, the ruler of Winterfell, over to Rhaenyra. As Westeros' great houses choose sides in the Dance of Dragons, Jace's return to The Wall may be part of his efforts to win House Stark's devotion.

Despite House Velaryon's backing, Rhaenys generally sought to avoid battle. If not for her complaints over not winning the Iron Throne, Rhaenys' insight frequently makes her the voice of reason in conflict.

Green Trailer

In contrast, the Green trailer for season 2 of House of the Dragon emphasizes the perspective of House Hightower and their allies. Alicent Hightower considers Rhaenyra and her adherents to be anarchists seeking to usurp the realm's tranquility.

While Alicent and the Hightowers believe that Viserys intended to crown Aegon as his successor, they are perplexed about why Rhaenyra would desire the Iron Throne. In conjunction with the Seven Kingdoms' improbability of recognizing a queen, Hightower believes that Aegon II alone should occupy the throne.

A brief cameo by the Baratheons is something that House of the Dragon season 2 intends to rectify. Given the apparent alliance between the Starks and Rhaenyra, the Baratheons might decide to support King Aegon II. Undoubtedly, including additional illustrious houses in season 2 of House of the Dragon achieves the intended outcome, heightening interest in the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon season 2: Possible plot explored

Season 2 will focus on wars, contrasting with Season 1, which covers politics. Some will be brawls, and others will be personal. The separated Cargyll twins will return. Arryk (Luke Tittensor) supported Aegon in Season 1, whereas Erryk (Elliot) supported Rhaenyra. Their dispute hinted at their destiny, but Season 2 may reveal everything.

It will follow Fire & Blood, Cole's new position, and, more importantly, Blood and Cheese. Aegon sends Arryk, his brother, on a covert expedition to Dragonstone to avenge his son. Erryk finds Arryk and the brothers fighting to death, ruining the plot. This conflict will be intriguing, but the season will also have conventional fights.

The New Dragons will debut this season. Fire & Blood outlines how new dragons will bring new dragon riders. The Blacks seek dragon riders after Rhaenys and Meleys die. With numerous unclaimed dragons on Dragonstone, they let Targaryen bastards claim one. After the deadly "Sowing of the Seeds," Rhaenyra gets Addam of Hull, Hugh Hammer, Ulf the White, and Nettles as Dragonriders.

Battle at the Red Fork, Battle at Acorn Hall, and Battle by the Lakeshore are additional options for the show's schedule. House of the Dragon may reorder, omit, or mention these as it sees fit; however, they are all significant in Fire & Blood and can be incorporated into the narrative as it sees fit.

Who is the creator of House of the Dragon season 2?

Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin, the showrunner, co-creators of House of the Dragon season 2. Additional executive producers include Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Sara Hess, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis, and Kevin de la Noy.

Who are the new characters In House Of The Dragon Season 2?

House of the Dragon Season 2 features a potential new cast, including:

Addam Velaryon: Played by Clinton Liberty

Alyn of Hull: Played by Abubakar Salim

Jacaerys Velaryon: Played by Harry Collett

Helaena Targaryen: Played by Phia Saban

Rhaenys Targaryen: Played by Eve Best

Ser Harrold Westerling: Played by Graham McTavish

Other new characters include:

Simon Russell Beale as Simon Strong

Jaouhar Ben Ayed, as a servant

Tom Bennett as Ulf

Bill Best as a Tyroshi pirate

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

Robert Rhodes as Denys

Gayle Rankin as Alys

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne

Who will be the main character in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Emma D'Arcy has been confirmed to return as Rhaenyra Targaryen, the central character, in the second season of House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra plays a crucial role in the conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons and now holds the title of Black Queen after the assassination of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon.

The second season will have a greater emphasis on the entire ensemble cast while maintaining the central focus on the narrative of Rhaenyra.

House of the Dragon season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Max on June 16, 2024.