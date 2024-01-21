House of Villains season 2: Everything we know so far

House of Villains fans might be in luck since series host Joel McHale recently confirmed that the E! show has been renewed for a second season. While specific details about the release of House of Villains season 2 are yet to be disclosed, there are expectations that the show will hit screens sometime this year.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, House of Villains host Joel McHale announced during the red carpet ceremony at the recent Emmy Awards that the producers of the show at E! have given the green light for the second season. Production for the season 2 is expected to begin in February 2024.

In the first season, which debuted back in October 2023, renowned villains from other reality programs competed for a $200,000 cash prize and the coveted title of America's Ultimate Supervillain.

What is the House of Villains all about?

House of Villains is an unscripted competition series where well-known and infamous alums from renowned reality TV shows, such as Big Brother and Survivor compete against one another in a series of tasks. The goal is to outwit, deceive, and plot the opposition to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain.

Every week, the participants engage in a battle royale-style challenge that assesses their mental, emotional, and physical fortitude. At the end of the week, one villain is sent home, and the task winner is spared from elimination, progressing further.

House of Villains season 2 potential release date, cast, and more details explored

According to an official announcement by E! season 2 can be expected to premiere sometime in 2024. The exact release date and time are yet to be confirmed.

Similarly, the cast list for the upcoming episode remains to be declared. However, judging by the format of the first season, viewers can expect the second season's cast to comprise infamous and supposedly villainous reality television stars from other shows.

The season 1 cast featured notable personalities such as Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, Omarosa, Tiffany 'New York' Pollard, Jax Taylor, and Tanisha Thomas, who was declared the champion at the end of the competition.

Other popular reality TV shows the producers cast from included Survivor, Love Is Blind, Vanderpump Rules, Love & Hip Hop: Miami, The Bachelor, and The Apprentice. It was clear that the celebrities from more tactical television programs, such as The Challenge and Survivor, had an edge over the other competitors.

What happened during the season 1 finale of House of Villains?

On December 21, 2023, the cast voted for a winner in the first season's finale. Tanisha Thomas of Bad Girls Club and Johnny Bananas of The Challenge defeated Anfisa Arkhipchenko of 90 Day Fiancé. She was, however, the vote that separated them in a tie. Since she spent the majority of the season being irritated by Bananas, she voted for Tanisha to win. This established a precedent that the antagonist in the house poses a serious risk of stealing the winnings.

The show's first premiere on October 12, 2023, garnered attention, attracting 1.2 million viewers over seven days of multi-platform viewing. With 730,000 total viewers by December, the series had become the most-watched new series of E! Network since 2020's The Bradshaw Bunch across all platforms, including YouTube, NBCU cable apps, E!, Bravo, Syfy, USA, VOD, and NBCU cable apps, according to Nielsen's L+7 viewership figures.