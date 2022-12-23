How did attorney Ronald Richards’ wife get involved in Erika Jayne’s infamous earring drama? RHOBH star claimed she’s not shocked

While appearing on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's Two Ts In A Pod podcast, RHOBH star Erika Jayne spoke about learning the identity of the new owner of her controversial diamond earrings, who is none other than attorney Ronald Richards' wife, Lauren Boyette Richards. The attorney has been reporting for Erika and ex Thomas Girardi's legal issues and accused her of turning over the wrong pair to ex Thomas Girardi‘s bankruptcy trustee.

The earrings were then sold at an auction on December 7, 2022, to the attorney's wife for a much lesser amount of $250k than the reported purchase price of $750K. The piece of jewelery was originally gifted to Erika by her ex Thomas Girardi who allegedly used funds from a client trust account for the purchase. Lauren, who is the current owner of the earrings, took to Instagram to share her picture wearing them.

Erika, who appeared on the podcast on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, said:

“I would love to say I’m shocked but at this point in my life, I’m just not."

RHOBH star Erika speaks out about the earrings drama on the podcast

Lauren posted a photo on Instagram with Erika's earrings that she and her husband, Richards, had bought from an auction earlier this month. This sparked severe criticism towards the attorney's wife as fans called her actions "odd and petty."

Erika broke her silence on Two Ts In A Pod podcast about the entire issue and claimed that she wasn't shocked by the attorney and his wife's actions. The hosts had earlier called the RHOBH star, but the call was forwarded to voice mail. A few minutes later, Erika called back when the podcasters wanted her to take on the issue.

Both Teddi and Tamra expressed their frustrations with Lauren posting a picture with the earrings on social media. The latter said:

“What kind of stalker gets your earrings, posts them on Instagram, and goes from there?”

Tamra continued and said:

“This attorney has been so obsessed with you for so long and now the fact that his wife or himself bought these earrings is f***ing disgusting."

Responding to the RHOC housewife, Erika maintained that it wasn't just disgusting but the whole chain of events was also scary and triggering. She said:

“I agree, and it’s also frightening because this is someone that leaked my address, that has been ruthlessly doing anything he can to basically push himself into my life and into everything that has fallen apart around this entire situation, and the earrings are a part of it."

The earrings were a major topic of conversation on season 12 of RHOBH. While Erika maintained that she was fighting to have them returned, things quickly took a different turn once the season ended.

On the December 21 podcast, Erika explained that it was difficult for her to comprehend why attorney Richards and his wife, Lauren, would take the possession of the earrings. Since they were “blood diamonds,” it hinted towards the allegation that they were purchased by Thomas with funds meant for his clients. The RHOBH said:

“They’re so obsessed. It’s a trophy and you can feel it and you can see it."

When Tamra advised the RHOBH star to be careful and that it was "bizzare behavior" by the attorney and his wife, Erika noted that it was "really weird" and that she had raised the issue "many times with many people." She also stated that Lauren and Ronald Richards would be happy to know they were being discussed on Teddi and Tamra's podcast. Erika continued:

“That’s who these people are. I’ve always said, let the courts figure it out. And the earrings that went up for auction, it’s fine. I get it. But even if you bought them, what’s the point? Reset them and keep going on with your life. If she wanted a pair of diamonds, the world is littered with beautiful diamond earrings, believe me. But this was a personal thing and they are obsessed, one thousand percent obsessed.”

The RHOBH star ended her time on the podcast by stating that Lauren can wear another woman's earrings in good health.

Apart from the earrings, a lot happened on RHOBH season 12. While Erika confirmed that she will be making a return in the next installment of the series, only time will tell if the drama surrounding the earrings will make it way to the new season on Bravo.

