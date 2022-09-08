"So despicable, so self centered": RHOBH fans slam Erika for not showing compassion to the Tom Girardi fraud victims

Tonight on RHOBH, The ladies asked Erika about her $750,000 earrings which were given to her by Tom Girardi with money that he owed to his clients/lawsuit victims. After discussing the same with Crystal, Garcelle asked Erika why she could not return those earrings. Crystal also said that the jewelry was now an ill omen.

Garcelle was upset to see Erika's Alexander McQueen Python coat and her $1,800 Bottega Veneta Clutch, which she bought with Giraldi's money. Erika later corrected Garcelle that her earrings were worth $1.3 Million. Erika said that if the court proclaimed that the earrings did not belong to her, she would give them up.

Garcelle felt that Erika should do the right thing for the victims, but Erika said,

"Am I the one who represented them? Am I the one who signed those checks?"

Garcelle said that returning the earrings would not mean that she was guilty but that she had compassion for the victims, but Erika said that they were not stolen.

Later in the house, Diana said the ladies could also put in money for the victims instead of pushing Erika. Erika defended herself by saying that until a judge decides what to do with the money, she will not proceed. It is important to note that the court has now ordered Erika to return the earrings.

Crystal stated that there were dead people who had lost their money, but Erika said that she felt terrible about them, but they did receive the settlement money. Garcelle was disgusted by this and said that Erika lived a lavish lifestyle off the victims. Erika then said,

"I don't give a f**k about anybody else but me!"

RHOBH fans were disgusted by Erika's lack of compassion for the victims of the fraud. They praised Garcelle and other cast members for questioning Erika about her actions.

Nicole @Craftymomoftwo #materialistic #calculated #whowoulddefendher @BravoWWHL Erika is a piece of work. So despicable, so self centered and her soul is so ugly! #noempathy #RHOBH This episode angered me so much!!!!! #LoveGarcelle for calling her out. Most of the views saw through her for years. @BravoWWHL Erika is a piece of work. So despicable, so self centered and her soul is so ugly! #noempathy #materialistic #calculated #whowoulddefendher #RHOBH This episode angered me so much!!!!! #LoveGarcelle for calling her out. Most of the views saw through her for years.

RHOBH fans slam Erika for not returning her earrings voluntarily

RHOBH fans took to Twitter to slam Erika for her lack of compassion. They felt that Erika just cared about herself and not anyone.

Jasperoni @Big_Daddy_Case I have never hated Erika more than I do right now. Just disgusting. #RHOBH I have never hated Erika more than I do right now. Just disgusting. #RHOBH https://t.co/pzyMqzSWyc

🎃SPICY👑 @angel206 Selfish Erika was outta control on #RHOBH again. I know non-robbed a$$ Dorit not taking up for Erika. Selfish Erika was outta control on #RHOBH again. I know non-robbed a$$ Dorit not taking up for Erika. https://t.co/WjbDmbBes8

Daniela. @allegraxo_ As I’ve said time and time again.. Erika is vile #RHOBH As I’ve said time and time again.. Erika is vile #RHOBH

afrofuturistic. @ebonyenigmatica erika thinking the confrontation was abt swaying public opinion and not just compassion says so much lmfao #rhobh erika thinking the confrontation was abt swaying public opinion and not just compassion says so much lmfao #rhobh

Ksherm @karensherman Erika is a real piece of work. She continues to show herself. She Does Not Care about widow, orphans or stolen money. As long as she can wear her cheap shiny dresses and her $750,000 earring bought with client funds…she’s happy. She cares only about herself. So gross. 🤮 #rhobh Erika is a real piece of work. She continues to show herself. She Does Not Care about widow, orphans or stolen money. As long as she can wear her cheap shiny dresses and her $750,000 earring bought with client funds…she’s happy. She cares only about herself. So gross. 🤮 #rhobh

Kelsey @TheKelssentials Erika so desperately holds on to her past life of luxury. It’s so embarrassing and honestly quite disgusting. Like girl, give up the earrings, show some compassion, and go make YOUR OWN MONEY. #RHOBH Erika so desperately holds on to her past life of luxury. It’s so embarrassing and honestly quite disgusting. Like girl, give up the earrings, show some compassion, and go make YOUR OWN MONEY. #RHOBH

Serenitea🌻🌻🌻 @serenitea53 @erikajayne : " are they stolen?" .....yes Erika, yes they are, if the were bought from funds from the firm #RHOBH .@erikajayne : " are they stolen?" .....yes Erika, yes they are, if the were bought from funds from the firm #RHOBH

Tyson 💎 @bravobytyson



Her husband committed these crimes & took these peoples money, now the public and slimy lawyers are coming from everywhere trying to pit it on her.



No one is looking out for Erika, but Erika. I totally get Erika’s “I don’t care about anyone but me”.Her husband committed these crimes & took these peoples money, now the public and slimy lawyers are coming from everywhere trying to pit it on her.No one is looking out for Erika, but Erika. #RHOBH I totally get Erika’s “I don’t care about anyone but me”. Her husband committed these crimes & took these peoples money, now the public and slimy lawyers are coming from everywhere trying to pit it on her. No one is looking out for Erika, but Erika. #RHOBH

A recap of RHOBH Season 12 Episode 16

Last week on RHOBH, the ladies went to Aspen for a trip. Dorit and Kyle talked about their disco night and were very hungover. They said that they should not have continued to party. Dorit felt Rinna was having extreme reactions because she had not dealt with her mother's death. Rinna felt that the cast members, especially Sutton, should have given her time to process her emotions. Rinna said that Sutton spoke way too much, which made things difficult.

Diana put on her jumpsuit backward and joked about leaving the country after posting some bad photos of Kyle and Kathy. Rinna unpacked her late mother's stuff with her husband but could not bear to look at the pages of her mother's book. Kyle revealed that Garcelle and Sutton had unfollowed Garcelle and Sutton.

The episode description reads,

"Kyle charters a private plane and flies the women to Aspen in style, but Dorit packs emotional baggage along with her snow pants; the mountain weather isn't the only thing that's cold as Garcelle and Sutton ice out Erika in a very public fashion."

Last week, Crystal had told Garcelle about an article that stated that Erika had refused to hand over her $750,000 earrings which Tom Giradi's company had illegally paid. Garcelle was worried about the whole ordeal because she had to report the same article for The Real.

Erika boasted that she had flown there a million times on her private plane, and Kyle said it was impossible not to be happy in Aspen. After having dinner, the ladies used an Ouija board, and Kyle attempted to start a fight by asking Garcelle about the logic behind unfollowing Erica on Instagram. Garcelle said that she did so because Erika called her a liar.

RHOBH airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

