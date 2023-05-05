How to avail free chicken nuggets at KFC? Details revealed as brand launches new Nuggets of Appreciation Meal for Mother’s Day

KFC announced on Thursday, May 4, 2023, that it will be giving away free chicken nuggets on Mother's Day. Starting on May 10, customers who buy the Nuggets of Appreciation meal will get 12 chicken nuggets for free. The promotional offer will be in effect until May 14, Mother's Day.

An English or Spanish Mother's Day card that can be downloaded for free is also part of the limited-time promotion. When the meal is ordered, clients will receive the card via email.

Nick Chavez, CMO, Kentucky Fried Chicken U.S., said in a press release:

"Moms love their little nuggets – both their kids and their fried chicken. The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal makes it easy for her to enjoy both with a meal the whole family will love this Mother's Day. With new KFC Nuggets included for free, it's KFC's way of showing appreciation for moms everywhere."

The KFC Appreciation Meal includes 12 nuggets and 8 chicken tenders

The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation Meal features 12 of the fried chicken chain's brand-new Nuggets in addition to eight pieces of Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken on the bone (Original Recipe or Extra Crispy), two generous portions of your choice of homestyle sides, four biscuits, and the brand's dipping sauces like the company's renowned brand Sauce or the brand-new Buffalo Ranch, among others.

The brand's Secret Recipe Fries, Cole Slaw, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with or without gravy, and other sides are offered as part of the promotion.

This year's Mother's Day, if you and your family want to have a quick, fulfilling dinner, make sure to take advantage of this limited-time offer by making a Quick Pick-Up order at participating brand restaurants via the company's app or online on its website. After placing your order, proceed to the brand restaurant closest to you, park in a VIP parking space, and enter to pick up your meal, which will be prepared and hot on a Quick Pick-Up shelf.

The nuggets are hand-breaded with the chain's distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices using only white flesh chicken.

The suggested retail price for the Chicken Nuggets is $2.99 for a la carte (5, 8, 12, or 36 pieces) and combo options at participating Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants nationwide. The price of the meal will vary by location.

The first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise opened in Utah in 1952

Since 1952, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been bringing happiness to people with its original recipe fried chicken and other delicious dishes. The top-secret, special combination of 11 herbs and spices that Colonel Harland Sanders perfected and is still used today is what is known as the brand's Original Recipe, and it reflects the unmistakable flavor.

Aside from bucket meals and homemade sides, the specialties include Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic varieties, Extra Crispy Tenders, the brand's Famous Bowls, Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies, and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 28,000 KFC locations in more than 150 nations and territories around the world. Yum! Brands, Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky, is a subsidiary of KFC Corporation.

