"America needs to be stopped": Hidden Valley Ranch dressing ice cream sparks hilarious reactions online 

Ranch dressing is potentially great food when you pair it with salads and other items. Brooklyn ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen and Hidden Valley Ranch collaborated to find out if the condiment pairs well with all kinds of food.

Starting on March 20, 2023, a limited number of Walmart stores around the country will sell Hidden Valley ice cream. A press release claimed that the new flavor would only be available till May 28, 2023.

Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, said:

"We're so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet. We have done some creative collaborations and can't wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials."

Upon hearing of this new flavor, citizens around the world were amazed. Who would've thought of ranch dressing in ice cream? Here are some of the reactions we encountered.

Netizens are amazed at the idea of a ranch-dressing flavored ice cream

Social media users took to Twitter to discuss this new flavor of ice cream. There were mixed reactions from the Twitterati, with the majority of them pointing towards a no, despite it being with memes and jokes.

Some users were stunned by the ice cream flavor release.

Courtney McGehee @HeartsDeadly There’s a Hidden Valley Ranch flavored ice cream???? There’s a Hidden Valley Ranch flavored ice cream???? https://t.co/hBxL0GKArJ

Others were stuck between "gross" and "might give it a go."

Other users were excited to try out something new, much like Jane Fonda's spirit.

However, the majority of them were "disgusted" by the ice cream flavor. They said no in the most meme-worthy and creative ways possible:

Hidden Valley's limited edition pint comes in more than just ranch flavor.

The Hidden Valley's new flavor is much awaited by netizens around the nation

Hidden Valley revealed its collaboration with Van Leeuwen on Thursday, March 9. The limited-edition flavor supposedly has the taste of "savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs, and a touch of sweetness," according to the press release.

Rachel Garrison, an associate director at Hidden Valley, talked about the new pint with utmost enthusiasm:

"We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us. We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet."

Hidden Valley Ranch @HVRanch Sorry but if you aren't just a LITTLE curious about what ranch ice cream tastes like then you're lying to yourself Sorry but if you aren't just a LITTLE curious about what ranch ice cream tastes like then you're lying to yourself 💚

She gave a tip to the potential customers of this ice cream:

"Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch."

The newly debuted ice cream is part of Van Leeuwen's new spring-flavored ice cream line.

Along with ranch ice cream, the company is set to release six more ice cream flavors, including:

Sweet Maple Cornbread

Blood Orange Chocolate Chip

Carrot Cake

Strawberry Shortcake

Honey Graham Cracker

Limoncello Cake

All new flavors, including the Hidden Valley flavor, will be available at select Walmart locations around the nation. Since it is a limited edition series, the ice cream will be sold from March 20 to May 28, according to a news release.

All seven ice cream flavors will be sold at a retail price of $4.98.

