How to avail HBO Max Cyber Monday deal 2022?

HBO Max has become one of the most popular streaming sites in recent times, owing to its large catalog of films, TV shows, and a treasure trove of original content from HBO.
After the much-anticipated Black Friday sale, it is now time for Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. This will provide viewers with the option to avail HBO Max for a mere $1.99 per month. As part of the Cyber Monday deal, something HBO fans are in dire need of, the streaming giants are ready to offer their services for less than $2 for the first three months of subscriptions.
This sounds more expensive than other platforms like Hulu, which offers a year-long ad-supported subscription for the same price. However, HBO Max subscribers will still save up to $24 over the course of the year. Plus, it is perhaps the best bang-for-the-buck deal for the first three months.
Read on for more details about the Cyber Monday sale on HBO Max subscription.
What to expect from the 2022 HBO Max Cyber Monday deal?
One of the things you need to do to get all the HBO content, along with several interesting shows and films from across the world at your fingertips, is hurry. If you missed the Black Friday sale, which also saw the price of the streaming service subscription go down to $1.99, this is the ideal opportunity to get the service for the first three months at least.
Though it is unlikely that you will cancel the service later, HBO offers the chance for viewers to cancel anytime during the year.
The ad-supported service costs around $9.99 a month. This means that subscribing to the service before November 28, 2022, 11.59 PM ET, would save you at least $24 over 3 months. This offer has been on the table since November 21, 2022.
According to the site, new or returning users can avail this offer with valid credentials. However, viewers who are already part of an annual or monthly plan that covers this month or next month will not be able to use this service.
HBO Max offers the audience a huge catalog of bonafide hits
In recent years, HBO has become one of the leading TV services, coming out with shows like Game of Thrones, Succession, and House of the Dragon. HBO Max offers all these great shows from its expansive network along with its own content. HBO's streaming site is known for its versatile and large palette.
Some shows present on the streaming service include:
- The Sex Lives of College Girls
- The White Lotus
- Tokyo Vice
- South Side
- Doom Patrol
- Search Party
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
- Our Flag Means Death
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
- We Own This City
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- The Tourist.
It also has an expansive slate of films like The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, The Batman, The Last Duel, Pulp Fiction, The Jurassic Park Trilogy, and Mad Max: Fury Road, among countless others.
Avail the discounted services of HBO Max before November 28, 2022, ends. Stay tuned for more updates.