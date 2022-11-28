How to avail HBO Max Cyber Monday deal 2022?

HBO Max has become one of the most popular streaming sites in recent times, owing to its large catalog of films, TV shows, and a treasure trove of original content from HBO.

After the much-anticipated Black Friday sale, it is now time for Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. This will provide viewers with the option to avail HBO Max for a mere $1.99 per month. As part of the Cyber Monday deal, something HBO fans are in dire need of, the streaming giants are ready to offer their services for less than $2 for the first three months of subscriptions.

This sounds more expensive than other platforms like Hulu, which offers a year-long ad-supported subscription for the same price. However, HBO Max subscribers will still save up to $24 over the course of the year. Plus, it is perhaps the best bang-for-the-buck deal for the first three months.

HBO Max @hbomax Reuniting with some familiar faces in a whole new light. Check out these series, movies, and more coming November to HBO Max. Reuniting with some familiar faces in a whole new light. Check out these series, movies, and more coming November to HBO Max. https://t.co/OYRaBwGeKm

Read on for more details about the Cyber Monday sale on HBO Max subscription.

What to expect from the 2022 HBO Max Cyber Monday deal?

HBO Max @hbomax The best entertainment at the best price. Sign up now to take advantage of Black Friday savings. Offer ends Monday 11/28: itsh.bo/tw22-blackfrid… The best entertainment at the best price. Sign up now to take advantage of Black Friday savings. Offer ends Monday 11/28: itsh.bo/tw22-blackfrid… https://t.co/nYDiwgBMPe

One of the things you need to do to get all the HBO content, along with several interesting shows and films from across the world at your fingertips, is hurry. If you missed the Black Friday sale, which also saw the price of the streaming service subscription go down to $1.99, this is the ideal opportunity to get the service for the first three months at least.

Though it is unlikely that you will cancel the service later, HBO offers the chance for viewers to cancel anytime during the year.

The ad-supported service costs around $9.99 a month. This means that subscribing to the service before November 28, 2022, 11.59 PM ET, would save you at least $24 over 3 months. This offer has been on the table since November 21, 2022.

According to the site, new or returning users can avail this offer with valid credentials. However, viewers who are already part of an annual or monthly plan that covers this month or next month will not be able to use this service.

HBO Max offers the audience a huge catalog of bonafide hits

HBO Max @hbomax



premieres January 15 on HBO Max. Pedro Pascal is Joel. Bella Ramsey is Ellie. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on HBO Max. Pedro Pascal is Joel. Bella Ramsey is Ellie. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 on HBO Max. https://t.co/UPzNluUx4J

In recent years, HBO has become one of the leading TV services, coming out with shows like Game of Thrones, Succession, and House of the Dragon. HBO Max offers all these great shows from its expansive network along with its own content. HBO's streaming site is known for its versatile and large palette.

Some shows present on the streaming service include:

The Sex Lives of College Girls

The White Lotus

Tokyo Vice

South Side

Doom Patrol

Search Party

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Our Flag Means Death

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

We Own This City

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The Tourist.

It also has an expansive slate of films like The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, The Batman, The Last Duel, Pulp Fiction, The Jurassic Park Trilogy, and Mad Max: Fury Road, among countless others.

Avail the discounted services of HBO Max before November 28, 2022, ends. Stay tuned for more updates.

