How did Bake Squad season 2 cast pay tribute to firefighter Tommy Kitahata? Cakes, edible garden and more explored

Popular series Bake Squad returned with a brand new installment. Season 2 of the baking show aired all eight episodes on Thursday, January 20, 2023, on Netflix. The series saw four popular bakers battle it out and create incredible cakes and desserts to impress their customers and stand a chance for their dessert to be chosen for a celebratory occasion. This time, the baking show returned with more mouth-watering dishes as compared to its previous season.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Bake Squad season 2 finale.

The hit series is hosted by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi and features well-known bakers in the culinary industry, including cake decorator Ashley Holt, pastry chefs Christophe Rull and Maya-Camille Broussard, and chocolatier Gonzo Jimenez. In the season finale, they paid tribute to firefighter Tommy Kitahara, who was named Firefighter of the Year.

The cast brought in life-sized dalmatian cakes, an edible vertical garden, pies, and locker cakes, among other elements. Eventually Captain Erik from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who requested the squad to make the cake, chose Ashley Holt's life-sized dalmatian and fire hydrant cake to celebrate Tommy.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone’s extra special big day."

Bake Squad cast pays tribute to firefighter Tommy Kitahata in the season 2 finale

The season 2 finale episode saw the bakers getting ready for a final challenge. Captain Erik from the Los Angeles Fire Department asked the Bake Squad to make a cake for Los Angeles City Captain Tommy Kitahata, who was also named the Firefighter of the Year.

Tommy has spent over 3 decades in urban search and rescue. He is also among the still active duty members from the 9/11 team. He volunteers at the church to feed the homeless and is outdoorsy. The firefighter has a vegetable garden and works around the yard in his free time. He prefers desserts to not be extremely sweet and would love some spice and heat.

The Bake Squad team of bakers took note of all of the pre-requisites handed over by Captain Erik and got to work. Christophe wanted to create a life-sized vegetable garden with veggies like cabbage, mushrooms and carrots made of chocolate and other flavors. Maya Camille decided to make a large number of pies with flavor combinations.

Meanwhile, Gonzo decided to create a life-sized fire station locker that would constitute of elements related to firefighters, including boots, an axe and a helmet. He wanted to top it off with a roulade cake that would replicate the hose. Ashley Holt wanted to create a life-sized replica of the dalmatian that Tommy had while working at a previous fire-station along with a fire hydrant cake.

Throughout the course of the episode, the firefighters put their best foot forward. They encountered several issues, including brittle cake matter, splitting and breaking of cakes and improper time management that had them skip some of their ideas. However, the Bake Squad brought it big by the end of it as their tribute to Tommy.

Captain Erik was conflicted between Gonzo and Ashley's cakes but ultimately decided to go with the latter as it looked like a sculpture and had different elements that were the closest to representing Tommy.

Season 2 of Bake Squad saw the popular bakers display their talent and create large real-life cake replicas of things in accordance with customers' special days, including anniversaries, pregnancy announcements, and weddings, among several others. The show promises to keep viewers hooked and crave more sweets and desserts by the end of it.

All episodes of Bake Squad are currently premiering on Netflix.

