How did Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother get so rich? All to know

In How I Met Your Mother, actor Neil Patrick Harris portrays Barney Stinson, one of the five central characters. The show doesn't mainly focus on Barney's income source but on one occasion Barney happens to reveal the source behind his wealth.

In season 9 episode 15 titled Unpause, drunken Barney reveals that he makes 16 times more than what he spends on his suits each year. Barney says that Greg gave him a job at AltruCell (before it became GNB) and the position was titled P.L.E.A.S.E.

Every time one of his pals asked him about his profession, Barney would respond, "Please..." Later, it turns out that Barney's response was actually an acronym for his job. P.L.E.A.S.E. referred to “Provide Legal Exculpation and Sign Everything.”

Barney Stinson was one of the funniest characters on How I Met Your Mother. Throughout the nine seasons of the CBS comedy, he never managed to completely let go of his womanising tendencies. Additional information about the mysterious figure—particularly his career—was discovered as time passed.

Barney Stinson's huge wealth was evident through his opulent lifestyle in How I Met Your Mother series. At a relatively young age, he was able to afford an elegant apartment in New York City and donned pricey suits.

Before the group's encounter with Barney, he was employed at a coffee shop and had a committed relationship with Shannon. Eventually, he lost his girlfriend to Greg, an executive in the business world. Barney changed his way of life as a result and decided to 'suit up.'

Throughout How I Met Your Mother, there are several hints about Barney's career. His big office gave him the appearance of being a high-ranking employee of the corporation he worked for. Barney worked there before AltruCell Corporation merged with Goliath National Bank (GNB)

He was the leader of the search committee when he chose Ted to design the new headquarters, and he even assisted Marshall in getting hired by the corporation as a lawyer.

Barney was collaborating with the FBI to eliminate a GNB employee. He was probably leaving the company in the process and receiving a substantial payment for his efforts. Even though Barney most likely lost the job that made him so wealthy, he still had other sources of income from his savings and belongings.

Yes, P.L.E.A.S.E. was the acronym for his job title, which clarified Barney's comment that he made whenever his acquaintances inquired about his professional background. In addition, the role turned him into a scapegoat for all the illicit actions occurring at GNB, but Barney consistently exerted control over Greg.

GNB was well-known for being corrupt, and there was strong proof that Barney participated in a large number of illicit operations. By the end of the show, it was clear that Barney was working as an informant to unseat his boss even though he was aware of the company's corrupt practices.

Barney swore to get even with the guy who had once taken his girlfriend. He was a long-term FBI informant who alerted the federal authorities about all of the corruption occurring at GNB.

Barney spilled the beans two months after Greg and Juliet's wedding, leading to the man's arrest for fraud and other offences. In the end, Barney continued to work for the corporation in his P.L.E.A.S.E. role and kept his relationship with the federal government a secret.

