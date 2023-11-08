How did Bert Kish die? Longmire director's cause of death explored

Bert Kish, director of the modern American Western drama Longmire, left a legacy that goes way beyond this TV show. Born in 1965 in Montreal, Quebec, Kish's life was marked by not only his professional accomplishments but also his personal milestones.

Bert Kish married Vanessa Trachewsky and had a son named Aris. Although the precise date of their marriage remains undisclosed, the couple remained united until Bert's unfortunate passing in May 2017.

The talented director. writer, cinematographer, and producer passed away at the age of 51 in 2017, just two years after his dad's passing. Since then, his dedicated fan base has been eager to uncover the details surrounding the circumstances of his untimely death.

How did the Longmire director die?

Longmire ran for six seasons (Image via Netflix)

According to Yen, news has come to light that the director succumbed to cancer after a battle with it. Unfortunately, there has been no further information about the kind of cancer that ended up taking his life. His father was a famous Canadian Hungarian filmmaker named Albert Kish and his stepmother was an engineer - Katalin Futo.

Coming from a family deeply rooted in the world of cinema, the father-son duo's legacy will undoubtedly endure for years to come. Tragically, both Bert Kish and his father succumbed to cancer, leading some fans to speculate about the possibility of a genetic component to this devastating disease.

Early life and educational background

Kish was a member of the NFB, just like his dad (Image via NFB)

Having graduated from Westmount High School after attending a local school for a while, Bert Kish went on to attend McGill University, known to be one of the biggest and most prestigious institutions in Canada. Bert joined a group of very talented people who also went to McGill, like Mackenzie Davis, William Shatner, and Samantha Bee. Bert's dad, Albert, inspired him to become an entertainer.

Albert loved entertainment and got interested in it when he was in Vienna, Austria. That's when he saw movies from the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) for the first time. Bert's dad, who was originally from Hungary, ended up in Canada and had a gig as a photographer, cameraman, editor, and indie filmmaker. Following in his dad's footsteps, Bert worked as a film and TV editor and director.

Beyond Longmire: The many achievements and films by Bert Kish

When it comes to his career, Bert Kish won many awards for his work, like the Robert Flaherty Award, Gold Apple Award, Blue Ribbon Award, and Silver Hugo Award. He moved to Toronto in the late 80's and started doing commercials for Partners Films Company.

In the early 90s, he got into television series and had his big break in 1994 working as an editor on the show Jake and the Kid. Throughout his career, he's worked on various projects like My Dog Vincent, Cypher, Top of the Food Chain, Hemlock Grove, 12 Monkeys, and Longmire. He was also involved in producing shows like Death Valley, Winter Song, and Shah Bob.

Final thoughts

Still from the 90s show Once A Thief (Image via IMDb)

Bert Kish was quite the stalwart in his field and a distinguished member of the Canadian Cinema Editors or the CCE. He also received the Gemini Award for Best Picture Edition in a Dramatic Program or Series for Once a Thief. When he died his estimated net worth was around $1.9 million to $2 million. The celebrated director will be remembered by generations to come.