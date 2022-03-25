How to buy Gallery Dept X Lanvin collection? Price and more about the collab

The lifestyle clothing retailer Gallery Dept. is taking center stage for its latest collaboration with Bruno Sialelli’s Lanvin. The latest launch is the second part of their collaboration.

A month ago, the two came together and released the first edition of their partnership. Just like their earlier releases, the newly created collection is also inspired by the 1990s workwear basics and skateboarding designs.

It is interesting to know that in September last year, Gallery Dept. founder Josue Thomas announced the brand’s closure, and now, the retailer has come out with its latest collection.

Gallery Dept. x Lanvin’s dainty Drop 2 is out now

The designer duo created a wide range of quirky articles of clothing and footwear, along with other fashion accessories. The collection features button denim coats, shorter sweatshirts, vibrant denim pants, frisky shoes, denim jackets, refreshing t-shirts, stamped caps, labeled hoodies, funky card holders, multicolored handbags, a checkered dress, easygoing joggers, color splashed boots, and flip flops.

Illuminated with Gallery Dept.’s signature esthetics, the collab pieces are beautifully blended with contemporary fashion.

A revamped version of Lanvin’s signature Curb shoes, which celebrates 1990s' skateboarding, has also been added to the collab’s capsule.

The easy-on-the-eyes collab pieces are now available for purchase on the Gallery Dept.’s official web store, apart from the retailer’s store.

The distinct items are priced variably, like the denim coat and jacket retails for $1,885 and $1,705 respectively. The t-shirts and sweatshirts range from $725 to $860. Further, collab’s hoodies are ranging from $1,010 to $1,025. The ripped trousers and joggers are marked at $1,240 and $965 respectively.

Emblazoned with Gallery Dept.’s signature distempered designs, the blue-colored Lanvin suit retails for $3,780. The check patterned dress is priced at $2,755.

The exclusive color-spilled tote bag of the capsule costs $2,410. The most outstanding item is the high-waisted orange denim pants which are marked at $1,240. The black tone cap, which is adorned with hits of vibrant colors, costs $555. The large-sized logo of the two labels is also embossed on the cap.

Moreover, an all-black Bumpr Bucket Hat of $695 is also added to the edition for those who love to keep their look simply elegant. Overall, Thomas’ jovial creativity took the collection to another level.

More about Josue Thomas' Gallery Dept.

Gallery Dept. is an American unisex fashion label that is headquartered in Los Angeles. The contemporary fashion clothing brand was founded by the artist and designer Josue Thomas.

The retail store of Gallery Dept. operates as its home office. Based upon the ideology of reimagining and repurposing, the brand always strives for creativity and innovation. The brand believes in creating a distinctive experience with its apparel and fashionable pieces.

The philosophy of Gallery Dept. is “COLLABORATE, CREATE, AND REBEL.”

