How to buy Stryx Shark Tank kit? Price, products and more about cosmetics for men

New York-based entrepreneurs Jon Shanahan and Devir Kahan are all set to appear in Shark Tank Season 13 to showcase their cosmetic line for men named Stryx.

The couple will appear in front of Shark Tank judges Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Robert Herjavec on May 13, 2022, on ABC.

All about Stryx’s Shark Tank Kit

After much deliberation and research, Jon Shanahan and Devir Kahan officially launched the men's cosmetic line Stryx in January 2019. The company makes bronzing gels, moisturizers, and concealers among many other products that are specifically designed for men and their skin. One of their famous sets, The Shark Tank Kit, includes a Concealer Tool, an Energizing Eye Tool, and Pimple Patches for $61.

According to the website, the Concealer Tool “comes in clutch” to cover breakouts and blemishes. On the other hand, the Energizing Eye Tool is specially formulated "to brighten, nourish and invigorate" the soft under-eye skin. It also reduces puffiness and has anti-ageing properties.

Finally, the hydrocolloid Pimple Patches promise to “radically reduce the time it takes to heal zits, pimples, and blemishes by sucking out the dirt and bacteria" under the skin. The patches are not only sleep-proof and water-proof, but they are also “perfectly opaque” so as to hide the acne seamlessly.

All products from the brand can be ordered from their website stryx.com, or can be purchased from certain retail locations like Target, Dover Street Market (Los Angeles), and Nordstrom Men's Store and Artistic Men's Grooming (New York).

More about Stryx products and prices

Stryx offers a variety of products and kits that are ideal for men's skincare regimes at affordable prices. Here is a brief overview of their catalog:

Concealer Tool - $20

Tinted Moisturizer - $25

Gel Cleanser - $12

Energizing Eye Tool - $29

Advanced Lip Balm - $8

Brow and Beard Gel Comb - $22

Anti - shine Tool - $33

Bronzing Gel - $33

Daily Moisturizer - $42

Pimple Patches - $12

The Starter Kit - $61

The Complete Kit - $252

The Perfect Skin Kit - $102

The Essentials Kit - $92

The 'Conceal & Heal' Kit - $32

The Selfie Kit - $65

Gary Striewski, ESPN Commentator and host of Sportscenter, is the newest brand partner for Stryx Skin Care & Cosmetics.

What do we know about the founders of Stryx?

According to their website, Stryx “engineers one-of-a-kind products to give men perfect skin without needing perfect skin so they can be their most confident selves." It was founded by Jon Shanahan and Devir Kahan after a few zits almost ruined their wedding. Stryx was inspired by Strix, a type of owl in Greek mythology.

Shanahan, who graduated from Baldwin High School in 2009, is the company's co-founder and chief marketing officer. This is not a new domain for the Pittsburgh native whose family has been running their own business, Sugar and Spice, for generations in Baldwin Borough. The former Apple employee also runs a YouTube channel, The Kavalier, and reviews men's skincare and lifestyle products.

The founder duo will appear on Shark Tank to woo the tycoons and secure a good deal for their brand. Keep an eye out for them during the latest episode of Shark Tank on Friday, May 13, on ABC.

