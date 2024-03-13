How to buy tickets to SUGA's Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE? Dates, merchandise, trailer, & all you need to know 

On Tuesday, March 12, BigHit Entertainment announced that SUGA will be releasing a documented movie of his first solo tour, Agust D Tour D-DAY. The movie is expected to be released worldwide and the trailer for the same has already excited fans.

While fans were thrilled to know that they'd experience the idol's tour through a cinematic experience, they were all the more elated to learn that special merchandise for the movie will also be rolled out. The people who purchase tickets for their Agust D Tour D-DAY The Movie can also pick up the collectible popcorn tubs and beverage cups at their respective theatre venues.

SUGA's movie will be screened worldwide in both default and IMAX theatres on April 10 and 13. Given that the Agust D Tour D-Day turned out to be a huge success, with several attendees accounting for the unforgettable memories it resulted in, fans can't wait to get a glimpse of the same on a big screen. The ticket purchase portals have been opened up for a few countries, and fans can get their hand on the same through the website, https://sugathemovie.com.

All you need to know about SUGA's upcoming release, Agust D Tour D-DAY The Movie

Agust D Tour

ARMYs would most likely be aware that SUGA is a great fan of concerts and loves to perform on stage. Therefore, fans were beyond thrilled when they learned that the idol was rolling out his solo tour, Agust D Tour D-Day.

Following the release of his official solo debut album, D-DAY, the idol made several stops across the world performing his then-new tracks and previously released solo songs.

The tour was, undoubtedly, a huge success, and several fans who got tickets lauded the overall experience. The concerts were wrapped up right before the idol left to fulfill his military service.

However, with the recent announcement of a movie release on the idol's solo world tour, fans couldn't be more excited to revisit the glory of his performance stages.

Movie's main trailer

In the main trailer, the idol shared the following about his Agust D Tour D-Day:

"My concert isn't very kind. When I go on stage, I think to myself that I have to kill it. Concerts and singers are inseparable. I'm someone who thinks a concert is what completes your career as a singer. I'm someone who loves performing."

From the trailer, it can also be seen that his fellow BTS members' special appearances during the finale of his solo tour will also be included in the movie. Therefore, the movie can be expected to be a mix of the performances, stages, and shots of the idol's interviews as he runs the viewers through his emotions while performing on stage.

Tickets, merchandise, and dates

While the ticket sales have not kickstarted for all countries around the world, SUGA's movie will be screened on two days, April 10 and 13. However, it was also announced that the dates of the additional screenings might vary according to the local screening venues. The movie will be available in both 2D and IMAX, and viewers can choose their options accordingly.

Additionally, theatres are expected to hold special merchandise for the viewers of SUGA's Agust D Tour D-Day The Movie. Collectible popcorn tubs and beverage cups with the movie's poster printed on them will be made available at select Cineworld Cinemas, until stocks last. The exact details of the same will be revealed later.

Following the announcement, fans have been counting down the days for the movie's official release.