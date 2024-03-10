“Just Halsey spitting FACTS”: Fans react to the ‘Interlude’ singer’s comment on Suga’s concert stadium size in Agust D Tour D-DAY behind the scenes

On May 14, 2023, BTS' Suga invited Western musician Halsey to his D-DAY World Tour concert in Los Angeles' KIA Forum. The South Korean artist and Hollywood singer collaborated on the 2020 song Suga's Interlude of Halsey's Manic album, which they both performed live at the concert.

The BTS idol had a three-day scheduled show at the USA's most prominent venue. The 30-minute long behind-the-scenes footage gave viewers a glimpse of everything that went on backstage during his concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in Inglewood on May 10, 11, and 14, 2023.

However, fans loved Halsey and Yoongi's conversation as the two were onstage for rehearsals. The Manic artist mentioned how KIA Forum—considered the biggest venue for an artist to perform—would probably be small compared to Suga's fame.

"I was saying before, it's like, for an artist in the US, this is the biggest room. And then for you, I'm sure you're like 'well...you know, it's pretty small,'" Halsey said. (as translated by YouTube)

Expand Tweet

"Yoongi knows his alcohol": Fans hilariously react as Halsey and Max gifts Suga whiskey bottles

HYBE released the behind-the-scenes video Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' in the USA - BTS of the USA leg where the idol performed with Western artists Max and Halsey at KIA Forum on May 11 and 14, respectively. The video showcased the heartwarming interaction between the 31-year-old South Korean musician and the Western singers.

Both Max and Halsey came bearing gifts for the AMYGDALA rapper-songwriter. The 29-year-old singer gifted the BTS idol a bottle of Japanese whiskey HIBIKI while Max presented him with a bottle of The Balvenie PortWood (single malt whiskey).

When Halsey handed the gift-wrapped bottle of HIBIKI to Suga, the rapper correctly identified the brand without even opening it, which impressed his staff and his fans alike.

It is important to note that the shows carried out on May 10, 11, and 14, 2023, at KIA Forum in Inglewood raked in a profit of over $9.5 million ($9,492,531) with three sold-out shows.

When Halsey said that Suga's fame surpassed that of KIA Forum and Western musicians, fans were won over. The Lilith singer was also complimented by them for speaking slowly so the South Korean rapper could understand her.

At the same time, fans thought it was amusing that Yoongi could determine the brand of alcohol only by holding the gift box. Here's how fans reacted to the snippets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, HYBE is set to release Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE, which will be shown globally in both regular and IMAX theaters, with screenings scheduled for April 10 and April 13, 2024. According to the press announcement, RM, Jimin, and Jung Kook will all be performing in the film.

The film centers on the closing act of the BTS idol's global Agust D tour, which took in 28 shows across 10 cities and earned a box-office profit of over $57.2 million or KRW 75.5 billion.

At SUGATheMovie.com, tickets for the screenings will go on sale on Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. On March 12, the website will list every cinema that will screen the movie.