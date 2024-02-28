Suchwita Season 1: Top 10 episodes ranked as Suga bids farewell

Suchwita Season 1 concluded on February 27, 2024, as show host and BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga declared the curtain call. The Korean discussion show and television series Suchwita debuted on December 5, 2022, featuring Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS as its guest. Starring K-pop sensation Suga, the program provides in-depth discussions on music with notable guests.

Expand Tweet

During 15 months and 27 unforgettable episodes, Suga led his audience on a trip through the narratives and behind-the-scenes stories of his guests as they talked about the cadence of life on his program. Originally, the D-DAY artist stated in episode 7 (which included Jimin of BTS) that he wanted to start Suchwita as a way to provide another venue for his bandmates to promote their solo endeavors.

However, the show turned into a platform where guests could discuss various topics, express their vulnerabilities, reminisce about the old days, and above all, share a good laugh over drinks.

Suga's Suchwita: Top 10 most-viewed episodes that left a lasting impression on viewers

1) [슈취타] EP.15 SUGA with Jung Kook - 14 million views

BANGTAN TV premiered Suga's Suchwita episode 15, which included BTS member Jungkook, on July 29, 2023. The Snooze rapper-songwriter discussed Jungkook's solo album release and his debut solo single SEVEN which was released on July 14.

Suga talked about how hard it was to perform after being sick and about his World Tour. He seamlessly mentioned Jungkook's solo performance on Dreamers from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The episode was chaotic and funny and became an absolute fan favorite as Jungkook ended it with an hour-long karaoke. The video has raked in over 14 million views on YouTube as of writing this.

2) [슈취타] EP.12 SUGA with Jin - 10 million views

Episode 12 of Suchwita, starring Suga and Jin was dropped on June 10, 2023, on BANGTANTV. The idols talked on a wide range of subjects while having a fantastic time together. The episode was aired six months after Jin's military enlistment and highlighted the funny camaraderie between him and Suga.

The episode focused on Jin making traditional alcohol at home as a part of the celebrity chef Baek Jong-won's YouTube series The Drunken Truth and more. Since the episode was aired long after the Moon singer's military enlistment, fans were thrilled to see him on screen and the snippets from the show went viral online. As of writing this, episode 12 with Jin has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube.

3) [슈취타] EP.7 SUGA with Jimin - 9.9 million views

Episode 7, which was released on March 21, 2023, featured BTS member Park Jimin and the episode has gained over 9.9 million views on YouTube. The singer-songwriter appeared on the show to promote his debut solo album FACE released on March 21, 2023. The fun-filled episode showed Jimin and Yoongi's non-stop bickering as they traced back to their humble beginnings and debuted together in 2013.

Both musicians expressed their goals for 2025, with Yoongi emphasizing how enthusiastic he is to continue touring the world with his band and releasing music as BTS. Jimin continued in the same vein of thinking, saying that BTS is a family and that they will all still be together until they are sixty.

4) [슈취타] EP.1 SUGA with RM - 8.2 million views

With over 8.2 million YouTube views, the pilot episode of Suchwita featured Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS. The episode aired on December 5, 2022, three days after RM's debut solo album Indigo was released worldwide. The Haegeum rapper-songwriter and Namjoon shared drinks as they discussed their trainee era, debuting as BTS, and making music in an old garage.

5) [슈취타] EP.4 SUGA with HOSHI - 7.8 million views

Suchwita episode 4 starred popular idol Hoshi from SEVENTEEN which raked in over 7.8 million views. Given that members of BTS and SEVENTEEN have long been friends off-screen, both fandoms were ecstatic to witness the equation between the two idols.

The talk show focused on Hoshi's affection for his group SEVENTEEN, its 12 members, and their difficult path from being the underdog to being one of the most well-liked in the business. The entire episode was a hilarious farce, with Hoshi showing off his cute side by saying he looks up to BTS in general and wishes he could visit the Snooze artist's recording studio.

6) [슈취타] EP.8 SUGA with YEONJUN & TAEHYUN - 7.8 million views

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) members Taehyun and Yeonjun graced the show in episode 8 which amassed over 7.8 million views on YouTube. Yeonjun was quite inebriated and occasionally dozed off, so the group from BigHit Music (formerly HYBE Labels) made the spectators giggle uncontrollably as he battled to remain up.

As Suga and Taehyun tried to keep Yeonjun awake while attempting to maintain the show's momentum, it became one of the most-viewed episodes. The episode also highlighted how BTS has taken care of TXT when they were training and showed a more caring side of Min Yoongi of BTS.

7) [슈취타] EP.21 SUGA with 정국 Ⅱ - 7.7 million views

Jungkook made another appearance on episode 21 after the release of his full-length debut solo album GOLDEN. The flawless chemistry between the two members of BTS sent the episode's views and ratings skyrocketing, as the group's golden maknae returned to his upbeat manner. But what made the episode even more entertaining was BTS' Taehyung's unexpected appearance.

Fans were in splits when they saw Taehyung eating on set in house shorts, casual tees, and crocks without makeup. The three idols went from bickering with each other to complimenting each other in the space of a few seconds.

8) [슈취타] EP.18 SUGA with V - 6.9 million views

In this episode, Taehyung brought a bottle of white wine to the concert and mentioned that he had purchased two crates of it on his way back from New Zealand.

In addition, the two idols discussed their plans to reunite as a group in 2025 following their respective returns from military duty. Taehyung also expressed his desire to travel with BTS members in a manner akin to their reality program Bon Voyage. He clarified, though, that he is okay going anywhere as long as he can travel with his members and has no particular location in mind.

10) [슈취타] EP.10 SUGA with WOOZI - 5.5 million views

Another SEVENTEEN member Woozi made an appearance on the show which made episode 10 one of the most-viewed segments from Sucwhita. Fans drew parallels between the show host and Woozi's striking resemblance to one another. When the D-DAY rapper-songwriter revealed that he had asked the stylist to style his hair like Woozi for the episode, it ignited a meme-fest online.

The two singer, songwriters, and composers had a long discussion over music, and their love for their respective groups. The episode raked in over 5.5 million views on YouTube and is one of the Top 10 most-loved episodes of Suchwita's season 1.

Min Yoongi watched the best moments of his show at the end of episode 27 and made a promise to come back sooner. With his rendition of Life Gose On playing in the video's backdrop, Min Yoongi aka Suga of BTS called "And, scene."