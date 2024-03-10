“Yoongi's forever bickering partner: Fans react hilariously as BTS' Jimin makes an appearance at Suga's Agust D TOUR D-DAY behind-the-scenes video

On March 10, 2024, HYBE released Min Yoongi, aka Suga's Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' in the USA - BTS video on YouTube. The 30-minute extended behind-the-scenes footage gave viewers a glimpse of everything backstage during his US leg, where he had 11 shows from April 26 to May 17, 2023.

The video was released the next day of Yoongi's 31st birthday, March 9. Furthermore, fans erupted joyfully when they saw his bandmate and longtime friend, Park Jimin, appear backstage to cheer and show his support. However, the hilarious bickering between the two Bangtan members became the highlight and dominated the online discussion.

"We love a supportive friend": Fans hilariously react to Jimin and Suga's constant backstage bickering

Suga went on a solo world tour in 2023, spanning North America, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. The singer generated $57. 2 million (57,224,119) by selling 320,233 tickets and became the only K-pop and Korean soloist with the largest and highest-grossing concert tour.

Fans were in for a surprise when they saw Jimin turn up at the concert venue to cheer for his friend. The FACE singer-songwriter showed up at Newark's Prudential Centre on April 29, 2023, where Yoongi's show raked in $2,923,465 with a sold-out show. However, the fan-favorite bit from the latest video was when Yoongi mentioned that it was the same venue where Taehyung and Jin fought.

"This is the place where Seokjin and Taehyung fought."

To this, Jimin replied,

"They shouted at each other. I remember. They kept fighting until 5 minutes before stepping onto the stage."

In the same chain of conversation, Min Yoongi, aka Suga, then asked Jimin where he would be seated in the audience so that he would look that way from the stage. Suga then mentioned that BTS ARMY was curious about Jimin's whereabouts and assumed he would perform alongside the D-DAY artist at his concert. As translated by @mhereonlyforbts, Yoongi said,

"I'm excited for it! Just tell me where you're sitting later when I talk to the audience. people think you're performing, 'Why isn't he returning in Korea'....That doesn't matter if u don't perform after me, I don't think it's necessary but If you do perform it'll be a great experience for you...."

During their chat, Yoongi made many funny attempts to convince the FACE artist to come on stage and perform with him, but Jimin always managed to sidestep them. Later, he asked Jimin to shower him with praises once he finished his performance at the Newark concert.

As quoted from YouTube auto-translation,

"Just in that moment, the moment when you're on the screen, I don't care if you walk around, but just be there to be on screen after the show. Shower me with compliments. Please do it for me, my honorary rainmaker, Park Jimin"

Fans also noted that the D-DAY rapper-songwriter was reading the banners and placards made by BTS ARMYs on his screen backstage. One of those hilarious banners made Suga burst into laughter as he read the message loud for the camera,

“Yoongi’s skin is brighter than my future”

BTS' Suga enlisted to carry out his mandatory service as a public service worker on September 22, 2023. The rapper and music producer will return in June 2025 after completing 21 months of obligatory service.