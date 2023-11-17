How did Cassie meet Alex Fine? Relationship timeline explored in wake of Diddy abuse lawsuit

Cassandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, is getting support from her husband, Alex Fine, after she filed a lawsuit against Diddy on November 16, 2023. Cassandra claimed in the lawsuit that she had been a victim of r*pe, s*x trafficking, and domestic violence, and Diddy also tried to r*pe her back in 2018.

Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, is a fitness trainer, per The Sun. The outlet states that the duo first met at a gym in 2018. They exchanged vows in Malibu, California, the following year.

The New York Post states that Fine posted a picture from his wedding day and a red heart emoji on his Instagram Story. However, Fine later deleted the post.

Cassie and Alex Fine were romantically linked after the former separated from Diddy

The New York Post states that Cassie posted a photo with Alex Fine in December 2018, where the duo were sharing a kiss. Cassandra then announced through Instagram in June 2019 that she was expecting her first child. The caption stated:

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl Love you Always & Forever. :@mikemillerphoto."

The pair got engaged in August the same year, and Cassandra revealed the same through a video on Instagram. People magazine states that the video was shot at a ranch where Fine was going towards the proposal spot on a horse with the letters "C" and "A" on top of the duo.

Fine got down the horse and went on one knee to propose to Cassandra. Cassandra wrote in the post:

"My favorite day ever! MrsFine 8.24. Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez."

Cassandra and Fine tied the knot in August 2019, and a source for People magazine stated at the time that the duo were preparing for their first child. The pair did not share any photos from the wedding, but in a deleted picture posted by Peter Berg, Cassandra was seen in an ivory gown with a lace veil, and Alex wore a black tuxedo.

The duo welcomed their first child, Frankie, in December 2019, and they had their second child, Sunny, in March 2021.

Cassie has made some serious accusations against Diddy in the lawsuit

According to People magazine, Cassie claimed in the lawsuit that Diddy attempted to have control over her life, and the entire experience was not so good for her since she had to undergo medical and psychological care for recovery.

Cassandra stated in the lawsuit that she was hit by Sean when he was frustrated, and some witnesses saw it happen in front of them. The lawsuit also revealed that Diddy hid Cassandra inside a hotel for multiple days so that her bruises were healed and no one could know that Diddy hit Cassie.

While Cassandra reportedly agreed to do anything demanded by Diddy, she charged him with forcing her to participate in various activities with s*x workers. Cassie had reportedly tried to leave Diddy at different times in the past, but the latter somehow found her through his employees. Diddy allegedly threatened her by saying that her career would be destroyed.

Cassie's lawyer also revealed that Diddy allegedly attempted to stop her by paying her an undisclosed figure. However, Cassandra states that she rejected the same. Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, said in a statement to People magazine that his client has denied the accusations.

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. Ms. Ventura's demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail."

According to Billboard, Cassandra and Diddy were romantically linked in 2012. They split twice in 2015 and 2016, and although they managed to reconcile, they decided to separate permanently in 2018.