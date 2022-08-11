How did Crystal Kung Minkoff fix Kathy Hilton’s Lizzo-Precious situation in WWHL with Andy Cohen?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) reality stars were taken aback when in a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kathy Hilton made a gaffe when she identified music icon Lizzo as Precious during a game.

Everyone on set started giggling after hearing Kathy Hilton’s answer, but it was Crystal Kung Minkoff who quickly came to her friend’s rescue and fixed the situation by saying,

“She is precious though, Lizzo is precious.”

But her response definitely irked the fans who tweeted their disappointment on social media.

All about Kathy Hilton’s gaffe on Watch What Happens Live

On Wednesday’s episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Bravo stars Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff appeared on the late-night show to talk about the latest episode of RHOBH.

On the show, Andy and Kathy played a game, “Will! Kathy! Know Them!?” In the game, Andy would show a celebrity image to Hilton on screen, which she had to correctly identify.

Unfortunately, she made a mistake. When Andy showed her a picture of 34-year-old Grammy winner Lizzo and asked if she could identify the celebrity shown on screen. She said:

“I feel like I do…Precious?”

Her response left everyone in splits. Andy, Crystal, and the bartenders laughed uncontrollably and proceeded to hide their faces. They could not get over the fact that Kathy identified Lizzo as Precious. Surprised, Andy then said:

“No, it’s not Precious.”

All assumed that she might be referring to the 2009 Oscar-winning film, Precious, starring Gabourey Sidibe, which earned her a Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination, but that was not the case.

To save her friend from the embarrassing situation, Crystal jumped in to fix the mistake by telling Kathy the celebrity's correct name, Lizzo, who then quickly took control of the situation by saying:

“That’s what I call her. Her nickname is ‘Precious’ to me.”

Other than Lizzo, she could not identify other celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Dwayne Johnson.

Fans slam Kathy Hilton on her Lizzo-Precious debacle

The reality star's mistake did not sit well with fans of the show, who then took to Twitter to talk about the reality star’s Lizzo-Precious debacle.

Everything is Love @EverytingIsLov #RHOBH Y’all, if you are non-black please don’t be defending Kathy and giving her a pass. Precious was not even the actress’s name. It’s a Fictional character. Kathy may not have meant harm, but she can be educated and do better. Still telling people who are hurt to chill. #WWHL Y’all, if you are non-black please don’t be defending Kathy and giving her a pass. Precious was not even the actress’s name. It’s a Fictional character. Kathy may not have meant harm, but she can be educated and do better. Still telling people who are hurt to chill. #WWHL #RHOBH

D @DanielleOsemene Are we really surprised Kathy called Lizzo “Precious” ? She thought her own sister was Garcelle……. She is in her own world 🤣🤣🤣 #RHOBH Are we really surprised Kathy called Lizzo “Precious” ? She thought her own sister was Garcelle……. She is in her own world 🤣🤣🤣 #RHOBH

Gordo @gordonhues #RHOBH “But it was funny” sorry I’m not about to Kiki with YT folks who refer to Grown Ass Black Women as a Black teenage fictional character who was abused by her parents. Precious was not a comedy so what the fuck was funny about what Kathy said #WWHL “But it was funny” sorry I’m not about to Kiki with YT folks who refer to Grown Ass Black Women as a Black teenage fictional character who was abused by her parents. Precious was not a comedy so what the fuck was funny about what Kathy said #WWHL #RHOBH https://t.co/SRpuQwDuc9

King Ivan 🤴🏽 @OfficialIy_Ivan . You calling Lizzo Precious was cringey and disrespectful beyond measure 🫢 #RHOBH Kathy bestie. You calling Lizzo Precious was cringey and disrespectful beyond measure Kathy bestie😶. You calling Lizzo Precious was cringey and disrespectful beyond measure😬🫢 #RHOBH

Kiely @KeelyJ25 #rhobh #wwhl Kathy didn’t even say “the girl who played precious” she said “precious” yeah this old racist yt woman but we knew that @KathyHilton Kathy didn’t even say “the girl who played precious” she said “precious” yeah this old racist yt woman but we knew that @KathyHilton #rhobh #wwhl

amy @amelia087482 what Kathy said was bad. But if I learned one thing from watching her on #rhobh is that she’s not very up to date on pop culture. I wouldn’t expect her to know Lizzo’s name, but saying “Precious” isn’t right either. #wwhl what Kathy said was bad. But if I learned one thing from watching her on #rhobh is that she’s not very up to date on pop culture. I wouldn’t expect her to know Lizzo’s name, but saying “Precious” isn’t right either. #wwhl

three 6 nadia نادية @nadia_boujee HOLD UP Kathy Hilton calling Lizzo Precious is not okay. HOWEVER if you watch #RHOBH she mistook Garcelle for Kyle. The woman cannot see well and refuses to wear glasses. #WWHL HOLD UP Kathy Hilton calling Lizzo Precious is not okay. HOWEVER if you watch #RHOBH she mistook Garcelle for Kyle. The woman cannot see well and refuses to wear glasses. #WWHL

Saadiah McIntosh @SaadiahBMac #WWHL for real tho, kathy calling lizzo precious is...tasteless. idk what to say. i like kathy a lot but you can't be out here saying stupidness like that. disappointed. #RHOBH for real tho, kathy calling lizzo precious is...tasteless. idk what to say. i like kathy a lot but you can't be out here saying stupidness like that. disappointed. #RHOBH #WWHL

ⓒⓐⓣⓗⓨ @1yhtac #RHOBH Kathy is a national treasure. First she mistakes Garcelle for Kyle. Second she asked if Melissa Etheridge was under that sheet with the microphone and speakers the whole time. Lastly she mistakes Lizzo for Precious I hope she never gets glasses!! Kathy is a national treasure. First she mistakes Garcelle for Kyle. Second she asked if Melissa Etheridge was under that sheet with the microphone and speakers the whole time. Lastly she mistakes Lizzo for Precious I hope she never gets glasses!!👓#RHOBH

Who is Lizzo who Kathy thought as Precious

The Detroit, Michigan-born singer, rapper, and flutist Lizzo is best known for songs like Juice, Boys, and Good As Hell. The singer moved to Houston and later to Minneapolis, where she began her recording career in hip hop music.

The singer has even collaborated with Prince on his 2014 album, Plectrumelectrum for the song, BoyTrouble.

Lizzo’s Truth Hurts, which was first released in 2017, became her first number 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2019. In 2020, she won three Grammy Awards - Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, Best Pop Solo Performance for Truth Hurts, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for Jerome.

Speaking about her sexuality to Teen Vogue, she once said:

“When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing. I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing. That’s why the colors for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow! Because there’s a spectrum, and right now we try to keep it black and white. That’s just not working for me."

The vegan, who launched her shapewear brand, Yitty, in collaboration with Fabletics in April 2022, has ardent followers across the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das