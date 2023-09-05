How to Date Billy Walsh release date, plot, what to expect, and more

Amazon Prime's British high school romantic movie How to Date Billy Walsh is officially set to be released on Friday, September 8, 2023. The teen movie will be available for streaming in 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, who is known for directing the blockbuster series Bridgerton.

The primary cast includes Sebastian Croft as Archie, Charithra Chandran as Amelia, and Tanner Buchanan as Billy Walsh.

The story follows Archie and Amelia, who have been best friends since childhood. He has always been there for her whenever she's needed him. Archie has been in love with Amelia but is not courageous enough to express his feelings.

When Archie finally gathers the courage to confess, Amelia meets Billy Walsh, an attractive American teenager who has recently transferred to their high school. Archie tries his best to keep Amelia away from Billy, but it ends up bringing them closer, and Archie loses his best friend.

The official synopsis of How to Date Billy Walsh by IMDb states:

“Follows a pair of childhood friends: Amelia and Archie. Archie has always kept his love for her a secret, but just as he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls for Billy Walsh, the new transfer student.”

How to Date Billy Walsh promises to be as much about friendship as about love

Amazon Studios has released a set of first-look pictures from the movie How to Date Billy Walsh. The stills depict Archie and Amelia facing bullying in their school, with Billy becoming the new heartthrob of the school.

Based on these images and the official synopsis, we can expect that this film will portray a bullied girl falling for the school's handsome boy.

At the same time, the story may make us realize that friendship is more important than love. From the stills used, it is evident that Archie stands by Amelia through all the hardships and challenges. The film may explore the theme of teenagers falling in love with appearances rather than inner beauty and remind us that it is what's inside that truly matters.

Matt Williams, the producer of this film, describes it as unique in an Amazon Studios press release:

“How To Date Billy Walsh is such an exciting film to be making with Prime Video. This is an opportunity to create a new installment in the High School Rom-Com genre but completely refresh it with a uniquely British sense of humor and it’s elevated by the amazing team we’ve managed to gather both in front and behind the camera.”

Apart from a total of seven first-look stills, there isn't an official trailer or teaser available for this movie yet.

How to Date Billy Walsh crew details

How to Date Billy Walsh is a high school comedy movie that will exclusively stream on the Amazon Prime platform starting on September 8, 2023.

The movie's script was written by Alexander J. Farrell and Greer Ellison and produced by Matt Williams and Neil Jones under Future Artists Entertainment.

Tushar Jindal, Head of Film Acquisition, Prime Video UK, expressed his excitement about acquiring this film in an Amazon Studios press release:

“How To Date Billy Walsh features an incredibly exciting, young, and diverse cast that has already made a mark Internationally. The film will join Prime Video’s ever-growing library of British series and movies including what is set to be a firm favorite of the festive season Your Christmas Or Mine and London-set action thriller Gassed Up"

The supporting cast includes Kunal Nayyar, Nick Frost, Guz Khan, Lucy Punch, and Daisy Jelley.

Watch this amazing teen drama of love and friendship streaming from September 8, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime.