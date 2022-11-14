How to donate to Takeoff's The Rocket Foundation? Picture of Offset and Quavo in tears at rapper's funeral goes viral 

Renowned rapper Takeoff was fatally shot on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at a private party held at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. On Friday, November 11, a "celebration of life" memorial service was held for family, friends, and fans at the State Farm Area in Atlanta, home to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, in his honor.

In the wake of his tragic loss, a non-profit organization, "The Rocket Foundation," was launched to combat gun violence. According to the foundation's website, it will, "support programs that are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence."

Instead of flowers, Takeoff's family has asked people to donate to the foundation to "create communities that are not plagued by gun violence," in honor of Takeoff's legacy.

Takeoff's funeral: Offset and Quavo cry over the casket, fans left emotional

The funeral ceremony was free to attend for all Georgia residents. Takeoff's family stated in an obituary:

"There are no words or sentiments conveyed that could aptly encompass the love so many had for him and the impact he made on this world.

Further adding:

Takeoff would want the world to see the light in what he created and keep lifting each other up and supporting the creations people put into the world. He’s now up… there with the stars he loved so much and remains in all our ethers on a daily basis living on through his music and the love he brought to so many."

From left: Quavo, Offset, Takeoff (image vis Getty Images)

His bandmates from Migos, Offest, and Quavo, spoke at the funeral, leaving the crowd in tears. His uncle Quavious Keyate Marshall, or Quavo, spoke about growing up with Takeoff, aka Kirsnick Khari Ball, and was in tears. Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Ball's cousin, too broke down mid-speech, saying:

“You changed the culture of music forever. You did that, Take. You changed that flow. That flow came from Take, the originator...It changed the music business.”

Many celebrities, including Drake, Alicia Keys, and Justin Beiber performed.

There was a strict "no photo, no video" policy at the venue, with ushers collecting cell phones that were locked prior to the ceremony. But a few fans managed to capture a few, and soon images of the funeral reached the internet.

Celebrities and fans expressed their condolences to the family and mourned the loss of the icon. Many even pointed out the disrespect caused to the family by the images and videos taken during the funeral service circulating online.

Here are some of the comments:

MeekMill @MeekMill 🏾 🏾 and I apologize for missing your funeral 🤲🏾 ima forever rep y’all boys! Rip to TAKE OFF .. I barely believe in this shit we living in…. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You change to rules forsure my boy!🏾 and I apologize for missing your funeral 🤲🏾 ima forever rep y’all boys! Rip to TAKE OFF .. I barely believe in this shit we living in…. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You change to rules forsure my boy! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 and I apologize for missing your funeral 🤲🏾 ima forever rep y’all boys!

Justin Bieber News @jbtraacker Justin Bieber was present at TakeOff’s funeral and reportedly performed ‘Ghost’ acoustic.



out of respect for the families privacy,we won’t be posting photos or videos from the performance but here’s some attendees reactions "Justin Bieber sang beautifully" Justin Bieber was present at TakeOff’s funeral and reportedly performed ‘Ghost’ acoustic. out of respect for the families privacy,we won’t be posting photos or videos from the performance but here’s some attendees reactions "Justin Bieber sang beautifully" https://t.co/corjZJdUbZ

Thankful SZN @theeaquaria There is no reason why there should be videos of Quavo & Offset breaking down during their speeches, Cardi crying, and Chlöe singing at Takeoff's funeral when it was literally supposed to be private. Bloggers are truly parasites and have no respect. There is no reason why there should be videos of Quavo & Offset breaking down during their speeches, Cardi crying, and Chlöe singing at Takeoff's funeral when it was literally supposed to be private. Bloggers are truly parasites and have no respect.

kenny jones @relientkenny @DailyLoud delete this post if you have any once of respect for his family @DailyLoud delete this post if you have any once of respect for his family

A⚡️ @staybotheredd @ItsBrandoLuv @DailyLoud People literally recorded his dead body no one even cares about respect no more 🤦🏽‍♀️ smh @ItsBrandoLuv @DailyLoud People literally recorded his dead body no one even cares about respect no more 🤦🏽‍♀️ smh

ItsBrando @ItsBrandoLuv @DailyLoud They said no video and photography and there somebody go recording it. No respect. @DailyLoud They said no video and photography and there somebody go recording it. No respect.

Queen of Shiest ✨ @Extra_ordinayry People that still filmed in takeoff’s funeral after his family begged y’all not to are the problem in this world. Y’all don’t respect SHIT! People that still filmed in takeoff’s funeral after his family begged y’all not to are the problem in this world. Y’all don’t respect SHIT!

jb. 💗 @jadesterr__ I understand them not streaming Takeoff’s funeral because y’all really suck. Y’all had that video all over the internet like he was not a human being who lost his life.



I wish I could see the service to pay respects as a fan, but I understand. I’ll find another way to do it. I understand them not streaming Takeoff’s funeral because y’all really suck. Y’all had that video all over the internet like he was not a human being who lost his life. I wish I could see the service to pay respects as a fan, but I understand. I’ll find another way to do it.

Takeoff is an American rapper best known for his work as part of the hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. All three were raised by Quavo's mother, Edna Marshall, and saw each other as siblings. Many of the group's songs, like MotorSport, Stir Fry, and Walk it Talk it, have reached the BillboardHot 10 list.

The Rocket Foundation stated that the following four organizations were selected in the first round to receive funding for their "life-changing" community-based programs:

Community Justice Action Fund: This organization works closely with community leaders to develop strategies that curb Gun-related violence H.O.P.E. Hustlers: Focuses on public health with respect to violence Live Free: Focuses on politics and community leaders to bring about a change Offenders Alumni Association: This works on employing former violent offenders.

To donate, visit their website: https://www.pledge.to/rocket-foundation.

Poll : 0 votes