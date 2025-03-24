How to get free ice cream at Tillamook? Limited-time offer explored

Tillamook, the renowned dairy brand, is here with a limited-time offer. Known for its quality cheeses and ice cream, the brand has introduced a limited-period offer for ice cream enthusiasts, commencing on March 18, 2025.

The campaign was inspired by the recent viral incident involving a young boy who called the emergency services over missing ice cream. Tillamook has launched the 'Ice Cream Meltdown Line,' allowing fans to receive a free tub of their Ice Cream.

Individuals who want to score the free tub of ice cream can call the hotline, share their ice cream emergency, and enjoy the treat.

Tillamook's campaign and launch date

This incident resonated with many over social media, tagging Tillamook to create a fun and engaging campaign to address "Ice Cream Emergencies" nationwide.

This incident resonated with many over social media, tagging Tillamook to create a fun and engaging campaign to address "Ice Cream Emergencies" nationwide.

Offer details, availability, and how to participate in the promotional offer

The 'Meltdown Line' is designed to assist every possible ice cream blunder or mishap. By calling the hotline at 833-MLT-DOWN (833-658-3696), during the availability period till April, customers will get a chance to get their hands on a coupon.

Individuals can get a 48-ounce Ice cream tub of their choice for free. It is important to note that this offer in particular is available for the first 1,000 callers, creating a prompt action to grab the treat before it's gone.

To take advantage of the limited-time offer, the customer needs to share their "meltdown" moments and dial the hotline between March 18, 2025, to April 18, 2025, on 833-MLT-DOWN (833-658-3696). If they make it to the first 1,000 callers, individuals can get further instructions to obtain the coupon.

About the brand

The brand offers a wide variety of dairy products (Image via prnewswire.com)

Tillamook is a farmer-owned dairy brand known for its wide range of dairy products like cheese, yogurt, ice cream, sour cream, and more. Founded in 1909 in Tillamook, Oregon, the brand crafts quality products with organic ingredients.

Available nationwide at major retailers, the brand continues to project sustainability and quality among dairy lovers.

The Icecream Meltdown Line is an offering by Tillamook to connect with icecream enthusiasts across the country. Like any other promotional offer, there are some important rules and terms to be noted.

The offer is eligible for US citizens aged 18 or older, and one free ice cream coupon per household is allowed. Only 1000 coupons are available and must be used at participating retailers before they expire. Additionally, the coupons cannot be sold, copied, or combined with other running discounts.

