Go-GURT partners with Minecraft to release limited-edition yogurt lineup

Minecraft is known to partner with some of the biggest brands and franchises in the market, spreading the love of the sandbox title through unique partnerships. Now, popular yogurt brand Go-GURT has joined the ever-expanding bingo book of brands, releasing a unique line of themed yogurts packed with surprises.

Here's everything you need to know about the Go-GURT's partnership with Minecraft.

Go-GURT partners with Minecraft to release limited-edition themed yogurt

Go-GURT has joined hands with the bestselling title to release a line of limited-edition yogurt (Image via Go-GURT)

Popular low-fat yogurt brand Go-GURT has joined Minecraft to release a unique limited edition yogurt based on the sandbox title. Since the yogurt is primarily aimed at children and young adults it comes as no surprise that they have partnered with the bestselling game of all time.

Apart from the iconic taste of the yogurt, this limited-edition lineup features a fun slurp-to-reveal activity, creating an engaging and delicious experience for children. Additionally, all purchases made between now and May 15, 2025, will reward buyers with a $5 discount code for the in-game Shop. These codes can be redeemed until June 30, 2026.

The in-tube surprises of the yogurt contain unique themes like Diamond, Pickaxe, or Paper — allowing children to play a unique themed game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. The easy-to-open design ensures a hassle-free experience for young consumers. Additionally, the box and the packaging also feature the iconic designs and mobs from the bestselling title.

This limited-edition Minecraft Go-GURT is available in stores for $3.39 and is a great collectible for fans of the sandbox title and a healthy snack. Additionally, the Go-GURT Protein and Simply Go-GURT variants will be available as well

With the live-action movie just around the corner, Mojang seems to be going all out to promote the title and the film, partnering with major brands such as Doritos, Oreo, and even luxury brand Fossil. This latest collaboration with Go-GURT offers children a fun and interactive way to enjoy their favorite block-shaped world.

