How to get a free pair of Crocs? Process explained

Recognizing the tireless efforts of the healthcare workers, the foam clogs label Crocs is back again with its “Free Pair for Healthcare” campaign. For its 2022 healthcare promotions, Crocs joined forces with the healthcare apparel label FIGS, which will help them in showing gratitude to the frontline workers.

The giveaways will kick off on Friday, May 6, at noon ET, and will continue until Thursday, May 12, noon ET. In addition to the free shoes, the scrubs will also be delivered to frontline workers next week.

Crocs understands that healthcare workers continue to care for our community on a daily basis. As a result, they wish to express their gratitude by gifting them free shoes.

Crocs Free Pair for Healthcare giveaway, how to avail?

Healthcare personnel can visit Crocs' website for the aforementioned dates and submit an application for a free pair of foam clogs and scrubs. The retailer will then choose the beneficiaries by a draw.

This giveaway will be conducted to honor medical providers during National Nurses Day, which will be observed on Friday, May 6, as well as National Nurses Week that will continue till May 12.

The statement on Crocs’ website reads:

“Most of us today now get to live comfortably thanks to their tireless efforts, but we want to recognize that healthcare professionals are still taking care of our community day in and day out. We are grateful to those who continue to respond and want to let you know we are still with you.”

For the unversed, this isn't the first time Crocs will be gifting free foam clogs. The brand initiated this promotion two years ago, and since then, it has distributed nearly one million pairs of free shoes. The campaign primarily started to appreciate those who have battled on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crocs have been immensely popular beyond the healthcare industry in recent years. The clog brand has gained appeal with youths, athletes, and those searching for more comfort during the pandemic, all of which has resulted in a rise in revenue for the company.

All those who want to submit their requests can click here.

Know more about FIGS that teamed up with Crocs

FIGS is an American medical apparel and lifestyle company, established in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear. The brand is based in Santa Monica, California. It acknowledges, inspires, and serves today and tomorrow's healthcare providers.

The brand is dedicated to improving the lives of medical professionals. It focuses on developing technologically superior clothing and products that offer an unrivaled combination of comfort, longevity, function, and appearance at an affordable price.

