How to get a free sandwich at Arby's this week? Offer explored

Arby's, the American fast food restaurant chain, is getting into the St. Patrick's Day spirit. To celebrate the annual holiday, the brand is giving its fans a chance to have the Irish favorite, the Corned beef Reuben sandwich for free.

Ad

According to All Recipes, the brand is offering its customers a free Corned Beef Reuben sandwich for the entire week of March 10 through March 16, 2025. However, there's a catch. Customers can only avail of this offer with a $15 min purchase.

Meanwhile, to mark the St. Patrick's Day holiday, the fast food restaurant chain has also launched a special t-shirt in collaboration with WWE Superstar Sheamus. Available exclusively on the brand’s online shop, fans can get the "Eat Me I'm Arby's Reuben Tee" for $25.

Ad

Arby's Corned Beef Reuben special deal: Offer explored

Arby's, the flagship property of Inspire Brands, is offering customers a free Corned Beef Reuben sandwich to mark the beloved St. Patrick's Day. This holiday week, from March 10 to March 16, 2025, the brand will give away the Irish-inspired fare to any fan at the end of a $15 purchase.

Corned Beef Reuben special deal (Image via Arby's)

Featuring tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and creamy Thousand Island dressing, the fast food restaurant’s iconic Corned Beef Reuben sandwich is a new take on the traditional deli sandwich. The Irish-inspired treat comes with two slices of marbled rye bread.

Ad

The Corned Beef Reuben is reportedly available year-round at most locations of the American fast food restaurant chain. Meanwhile, All Recipes states that the sandwich usually costs around $8.

Availability

According to the brand's official website, the offer to get the Corned beef Reuben sandwich for free expires on March 16, 2025. Notably, this special St. Patrick's Day holiday deal is only valid on online and pick-up-in-store orders.

Meanwhile, the special deal offers only one a la carte Corned Beef Reuben and is valid on a $15 min purchase. To avail the offer, customers must have an Arby's Rewards account. This deal also excludes modifiers.

Ad

The brand also states on its website that the free Corned beef Reuben sandwich is not available for delivery. It is a one-time use-only offer and can only be earned one time per guest at participating U.S. locations.

Arby's launches "Eat Me I’m Arby’s Reuben Tee" for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday

Besides offering a free Corned beef Reuben sandwich, the fast food restaurant chain is also dropping a limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt. Dubbed the "Eat Me I’m Arby’s Reuben Tee", the exclusive t-shirt is launched in collaboration with WWE Superstar Sheamus.

Ad

Ad

On March 6, 2025, Sheamus posted on his official Instagram account a video of him sporting the "Eat Me I'm Arby's Reuben" tee and promoting the Corned Beef Reuben sandwich. The caption reads:

“This St. Paddy’s Day, celebrate with a BANGER of a shirt thanks to my mates at @Arbys. Go to arbysshop.com but act fast – these will sell out faster than a Brogue Kick to the face!”

Ad

About St. Patrick's Day

Held on March 17, Saint Patrick's Day is a religious and cultural holiday. Also known as the Feast of Saint Patrick, this day marks the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

About Arby's

Founded by brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel in Boardman Township, Ohio, on July 23, 1964, Arby’s is an American fast food restaurant chain. Now, owned by the multi-brand restaurant company, Inspire Brands, the fast food restaurant chain is known for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback